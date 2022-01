I have never thought of myself as a lucky person. I mean, truly I have had many very unlucky things happen in my life. Yet when I think about the amazing people I have in my life, I am anything but unlucky.First, I have my hometown friends, which sounds so weird to say. These people never fail to make me laugh harder than anyone else. I mean, seriously, you would think that they wouldn't be funny after seven years of friendship. Everyone always tells you that friends come and go, but not these ones. I have literally been through thick and thin with them, and I would not change that for a thing. Being away at school is hard but knowing that they'll be there when I get back makes it worth it.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 HOURS AGO