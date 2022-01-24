FDA Action Alert: Bristol Myers Squibb and Azurity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJanuary has been a largely quiet month for PDUFA dates on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s calendar. There were two dates for the entire month, and one of those has been moved back to April. Here’s a look. Bristol Myers Squibb’s Mavacamten for Symptomatic Obstructive...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA on Track to Take Actions to Address Tobacco-Related Health Disparities

In April 2021, the U. S. Food and Drug Administration announced its intent to take significant action toward dramatically reducing tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S. The agency remains on track to advance two proposed tobacco product standards – one prohibiting menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and another prohibiting all characterizing flavors (including menthol) in cigars – by spring.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Takes Actions to Expand Use of Treatment for Outpatients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken two actions to expand the use of the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) to certain non-hospitalized adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. This provides another treatment option to reduce the risk of hospitalization in high-risk patients. Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ALERT: Investors in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - NRXP; NRXPW

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP; NRXPW) securities between June 1, 2021 and November 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 21, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dal Bosco v. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 22-cv-00066 (D. Del.). Commenced on January 18, 2022, the NRx Pharma class action lawsuit charges NRx as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What's Behind Bristol Myers Squibb's Latest Partnership?

Bristol Myers Squibb is licensing four off-the-shelf CAR-T cancer programs from Century Therapeutics. Century will receive $100 million up front plus a $50 million equity investment from the pharmaceutical giant. The deal appears to be a good one for both parties. Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has made some big acquisitions...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Bristol Myers Squibb restricting 340B discounts to safety net hospitals

Bristol Myers Squibb will become the 12th drugmaker to restrict 340B discounts after it signaled its intent to limit such discounts for safety net hospitals' contract pharmacies, according to a recent letter the company sent out to hospitals. The policy is set to begin in March, at which point new...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Forbes

Is Bristol Myers Squibb Stock A Better Pick Over This Vaccine Company?

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to Pfizer stock (NYSE: PFE), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation of 3.0x trailing revenues, compared to 4.7x for Pfizer. This gap in valuation can be attributed to Pfizer’s stellar sales growth since the beginning of the pandemic, driven by a very high demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. However, looking forward, Bristol Myers Squibb is likely to outperform Pfizer, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Bristol Myers Squibb vs Pfizer: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies given that they have similar revenue bases.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb Looks Strong In 2022, Century Deal Can Help Establish Cell Therapy Leadership

During the JPM Healthcare conference last week, Bristol Myers gave a bullish presentation outlining how it plans to grow revenues in the low double digits this decade. The value of US pharma Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) stock has decreased by -2% over the past 12 months after building some real momentum last year, reaching a price of $69 by late August, the share price fell back to $54 in mid-December, but has recovered to $65 at the time of writing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Prellis Biologics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb

Prellis Biologics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb. SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prellis Biologics, Inc. (Prellis), a Bay Area biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-target drug discovery collaboration and licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb utilizing Prellis Biologics’ first-in-class externalized human immune system (EXIS™) based on human lymph node organoids (LNO™). The collaboration leverages Prellis’ EXIS platform that can break tolerance mechanisms in vitro to create high affinity human antibodies targeting human proteins.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
foodsafetynews.com

FDA changes alerts on certain seafood, cantaloupe and milk products

The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click here to go to the FDA page...
FOOD SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Bristol-Myers’ Loss to Gilead Over Immunotherapy Will Stand

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected a request by. and its Kite unit over a pioneering technique known as CAR-T, in which the T cells of a person’s own immune system are modified to attack cancer cells. A three-judge panel ruled in August that a...
CANCER
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Are Changing State Medical Board Rules So It’s Easier For Doctors To Prescribe Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin

Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
MyChesCo

Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter into Strategic Collaboration

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced a research collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (“iPSC”) derived, engineered natural killer cell (“iNK”) and / or T cell (“iT”) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The first two programs include a program in acute myeloid leukemia and a program in multiple myeloma, which could incorporate either the iNK or a gamma delta iT platform. Bristol Myers Squibb has the option to add two additional programs which can be nominated subject to certain conditions agreed with Century in the agreement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Speaks Regarding Monoclonal Antibody Treatments In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday and addressed the FDA’s decision to revoke emergency use of certain monoclonal antibody treatments. According to the FDA, data showed the treatments made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are “highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant.” Both drugmakers agreed with the FDA’s conclusion. The decision meant the closure of all state-run monoclonal antibody sites. “To leave people hanging the way they have is really problematic,” said Gov. DeSantis. “To then wake up to an email saying that these treatments are now prohibited, and tough luck go take...
MIAMI, FL

