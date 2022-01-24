FDA Action Alert: Bristol Myers Squibb and Azurity

We think that Bristol Myers Squibb stock (NYSE: BMY) currently is a better pick compared to Pfizer stock (NYSE: PFE), given its better growth prospects and comparatively lower valuation of 3.0x trailing revenues, compared to 4.7x for Pfizer. This gap in valuation can be attributed to Pfizer’s stellar sales growth since the beginning of the pandemic, driven by a very high demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. However, looking forward, Bristol Myers Squibb is likely to outperform Pfizer, as we discuss in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis Bristol Myers Squibb vs Pfizer: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies given that they have similar revenue bases.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO