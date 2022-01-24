ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

AbbVie’s SKYRIZI Offers New Option for Psoriatic Arthritis Sufferers

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article© AbbVie Inc. All rights reserved. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa), AbbVie's proposed treatment for adults diagnosed with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The regulator's decision is based on positive results from two Phase III trials: KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, which assessed the safety and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

HIPPOCRATES: improving diagnosis and outcomes in psoriatic arthritis

Combining the diverse expertise of clinical and scientific researchers from across Europe as well as patient representatives and pharmaceutical industry partners, the HIPPOCRATES consortium aims to characterize the molecular pathways underlying psoriatic arthritis in order to improve early diagnosis and precision treatment strategies for the disease. Despite many years of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psoriatic Arthritis#Inflammatory Arthritis#Skin Lesions#Drugs#Abbvie Inc#Keepsake 2#Enthesitis
The Independent

Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Risankizumab-rzaa for Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

In a pair of pivotal studies, risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi) met the primary endpoint of American College of Rheumatology 20% improvement response at week 24 compared to placebo. Officials with the FDA have approved a second indication for risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi; AbbVie) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), based on results from 2 pivotal studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Medscape News

FDA Approves Risankizumab (Skyrizi ) for Psoriatic Arthritis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi) for a second indication — treating adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) — making it the second anti-interleukin 23 monoclonal antibody available to treat PsA, according to an announcement from manufacturer AbbVie. The agency previously approved risankizumab...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Find Out How Teamwork Can Tip the Scales in Psoriatic Arthritis Care

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Elaine Husni, MD, MPH: Hi. I'm Dr Elaine Husni, and welcome to Medscape InDiscussion. This is podcast episode 3: extending the reach of psoriatic arthritis patient care. One of the things that I enjoy most about doing these podcasts is that I get to ask the important questions to very smart people. And today I'm really excited to spend some time with Dr Christopher Ritchlin and Shadefai Goldsmith. They are the dynamic duo out of University of Rochester, and I hope to find the secrets of a successful nurse practitioner–physician relationship in rheumatology, specifically around the care of psoriatic arthritis. So let me introduce this power team. First, we have Dr Chris Ritchlin, who is a dear friend and mentor. He's professor of medicine and director of the Clinical Immunology Research Unit at the University of Rochester. He directs a team of investigators. He's doing translational research, and in the clinic, conducting both scientific and clinical research. Shadefai Goldsmith is a board-certified family nurse practitioner, and she also practices at the University of Rochester's Rheumatology Clinic, specifically focusing her practice on rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. Welcome.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drugstorenews.com

AbbVie obtains FDA nod for new indication for Rinvoq

Rinvoq is now approved for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older whose disease did not respond to previous treatment. AbbVie has received the Food and Drug Administration’s green light for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.3 Jack FM

FDA approves expanded use of AbbVie’s arthritis drug to treat eczema

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of AbbVie Inc’s arthritis drug to treat eczema, a skin disease, the company said on Friday. The approval of Rinvoq for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, was for patients 12 years and older who do not respond to previous treatment or when use of other treatments is not recommended.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Research Efforts and Status of Psoriatic Arthritis Cure

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints. Symptoms include joint pain and swelling, lower back pain, eye inflammation, nail changes, and foot pain. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids are often used to provide pain relief. While there is no cure for psoriatic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy