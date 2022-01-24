Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk restructures his office and adds positions

Matt Tuerk, the Democratic nominee for Allentown mayor, makes his way through the room talking to friends and supporters to his election bid Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021, at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

New Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is looking to shake up the structure of his office.

Tuerk is looking to add two positions — chief operating officer and project manager. He’s also looking to move the city’s marketing and social media manager, Chelsea Koerbler, to the mayor’s office from the Department of Community and Economic Development, and hike the position’s salary from $49,166 to $59,305.

The chief operating officer position will pay a $120,000 yearly salary and the project manager’s yearly salary will be $61,930.

City Council members sent the bill to the human resources committee at last week’s council meeting. Members of the committee will vote on the bill Wednesday before sending it back to council for final approval.

If council approves the new positions, the city will move $189,571 from the general fund budget to the mayor’s office to pay for their salaries.

Allentown Communications Director Genesis Ortega said the new positions reflect a “fresh start” and “new approach” to the city administration.

“Each mayor has a chance to structure their office accordingly to the needs of the city,” Ortega said. “He sees a need for these positions to exercise those administrative responsibilities.”

Tuerk has not announced who he plans to hire for the two new positions.

On Friday, the city announced that Connor Corpora, former Lehigh Valley regional manager for U.S. Sen.r Bob Casey, will serve as executive secretary to Tuerk. Corpora graduated from Easton Area High School and studied political science at Penn State University.

“Connor’s years of experience with Senator Casey’s office makes him the perfect candidate to serve in this capacity in the mayor’s office,” Tuerk said in a statement.

Morning Call reporter Lindsay Weber can be reached at 610-820-6681 and liweber@mcall.com .