NYPD asking for help in identifying suspect linked to assault in Brooklyn

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect after he allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened near Troy Avenue and Carroll Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the man approached the victim from across the street and punched him in the nose.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the incident.