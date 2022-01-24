ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD asking for help in identifying suspect linked to assault in Brooklyn

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CY9V7_0du3Gv3H00

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted suspect after he allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Police say the incident happened near Troy Avenue and Carroll Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the man approached the victim from across the street and punched him in the nose.

The man was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating the incident.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

