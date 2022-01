My husband likes to tease me because I have this thing about consumables. If I have two lotions or soaps or snacks, I am inevitably going to use the one I like least first. I am going to save the good one, my favorite one, for some ephemeral someday. I’m going to hoard it and probably never get around to it, while using the one I don’t really like first, just to get that one out of the way. It’s like my brain doesn’t even understand YOLO.

