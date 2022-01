It’s a question that needs to be asked as the Colts off-season rolls on and the Los Angeles Rams are a game away from playing in the Super Bowl. The talk heading into last season was how the Colts were the logical destination for Stafford’s services after the retirement of Philip Rivers and a seismic gap in the quarterback room. It made all the sense in the world for a team that was built to win and just missing a quarterback but apparently officials inside the Colts organization weren’t high on Stafford but were sold on Carson Wentz. The Rams were more than willing to ship two first-round picks, a third-round pick and quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit in exchange for Stafford while the Colts decided to ship their 2021 third-round pick and what became their 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz’s services.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO