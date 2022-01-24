ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘Art is appropriation’: folklorist Jake Xerxes Fussell connects forgotten tunes to our times

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhYwn_0du3EcSI00
‘If I connect emotionally, that’s as important as any other element’ … Jake Xerxes Fussell.

For more than a decade, Jake Xerxes Fussell tried and failed to sing an old American folk song he had loved since he was a teenager. The tune, Rolling Mills Are Burning Down, combines an industrial accident with personal woe, resulting in a violent verse: “Oh, go get your revolver / And come on and blow out my brain / For I’d rather be dead and in my grave / Than to be in this trouble I’m in.”

Folk aficionado John Cohen captured Rolling Mills during a song-scouting foray into the ancient mountains of western North Carolina and south-west Virginia. He recorded banjoist George Landers singing it in a rail-thin voice, fingers pawing anxiously at his strings. It resonated with Fussell generations later, after an inferno ripped through Bibb Mill, a century-old textile plant that served as an economic engine of his home town, Columbus, west Georgia.

Still, Fussell struggled with his own version this way and that, unable to sell its imagery. “There was no real spirit,” he says. But then he delivered it slowly, as if from under some great burden, with that violent bit recast as an ordinary argument between sad lovers.

“I once would have thought this is taking too much licence,” says Fussell, 40, who speaks with the same affable southern lilt with which he sings, strolling around his North Carolina backyard on a crisp January day. “But as I get older, I think it’s getting closer, because it feels truer to me. If I connect emotionally, that’s as important as any other element.”

Fussell, who has won admirers including Will Oldham, Wilco and Bill Callahan, is one of the great magpies of American song, collecting forgotten, tarnished gems with a folklorist’s zeal – on his exceptional 2019 album Out of Sight, these ranged from violent murder ballads to the lusty hollers of fishmongers. His renditions aren’t so much cover versions as composites, and Fussell’s sad-eyed take on Rolling Mills is the centrepiece of Good and Green Again, his fourth – and most poignant – album.

This flexibility came slowly for Fussell, whose parents met at a living-history museum in Georgia, where blacksmiths and dressmakers demonstrated traditions of yore. Fussell describes himself as an obsessive “folk music dork” in high school, shuffling through stacks of dusty blues compilations and field-recording compendiums in rear corners of record stores. He absorbed the archivist lessons of family friends, American folklorists Bill Ferris and Art Rosenbaum.

He wasn’t keen to share that side of his life with his peers, however. During his first paying gig, playing upright bass with local bluegrass standbys at a regional barbecue chain, some high-school pals shuffled in for dinner, and were stunned. “I was happy to have my social life and school be separate from my interests,” he says. “It was my thing, the stubbornness of my identity.”

But as he learned more, especially while earning his southern studies degrees at the University of Mississippi, he began to realise he had little to guard, because the musicians he respected never meant for their work to be sealed in amber. He recalled meeting members of the Skillet Lickers, a venerated Georgia string band formed in 1926, at a Georgia folk festival in the 90s and understanding they were more than a static stereotype. “They weren’t wearing string ties,” he laughs. “They were wearing windsuits and puffy Nikes. That’s what folk singers wear.”

On his first three albums, he mined decades of archival material for songs that felt relevant to his times, often recombining them with others or recontextualising them with updated arrangements. His 2019 take on Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues, chronicled decades earlier by Pete Seeger, turned a raw lament of labour exploitation into a tragic country ballad that felt so contemporary it could be called Amazon Warehouse Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbUJK_0du3EcSI00
‘Appropriation is a heavy consideration in my work, and it’s hard to know where to draw the line’ … Jake Xerxes Fussell. Photograph: Tom Rankin

There were times, however, he felt he was too hesitant to add anything new, as with his atmospheric take on Pinnacle Mountain Silver Mine, an exquisite tune about the endless quest for riches delivered in 1980 by Virginia singer Helen Cockram. “I almost regret recording it,” he says. “For people who are aware of her original, why wouldn’t you listen to that?”

Good and Green Again corrects that anxiety with a burgeoning confidence. Fussell, who became a father during the pandemic, bends tunes such as the wayward Georgia love song Carriebelle toward his own life, and includes a handful of originals for the first time. The album ends with Washington, a song Fussell built from boastful lines about the first American president – “noblest of men” – that he saw woven into an antique wool rug. His voice carries gentle scorn mirrored by the ragged bite of his guitar, making a sly eulogy for the myth of American exceptionalism.

Fussell lists every reference in his liner notes, intended as a breadcrumb trail and not some recitation of allegiances. “Appropriation is a heavy consideration in my work, and it’s hard to know where to draw the line,” he says. “Art is appropriation. But I don’t feel like I’m doing anybody any justice by trying to sound like anybody else.”

Still, the original material is always within view, glinting like a beacon to suggest how little anything really changes. “I don’t do this to push boundaries,” Fussell says. “I am finding connections in these songs to what’s going on now. They have to be there for me to want to sing them.”

Comments / 0

Related
No Depression

Jake Xerxes Fussell Makes a Cosmic Shift on ‘Good and Green Again’

It is no simple feat to dust off traditional stories and polish them for a new era, but Jake Xerxes Fussell is one of the best to ever do it. The song-maker known for transporting us back to a simpler, sepia-toned time is in the midst of a cosmic shift forward on his latest, Good and Green Again. The melodies and arrangements feel contemporary and fresh, keeping his well-worn tales — usually meticulously pieced together from archives and ancient texts — very much in the present. Good and Green Again also represents a literal shift, as it features Fussell’s first original compositions, four albums in. Labelmate James Elkington helms the warm, soulful production and lends instrumental support along with Nathan Golub’s gorgeous pedal steel, plus several others adding horns, keys, strings, and more.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
wncw.org

Wednesday: Jake Xerxes Fussell – Good and Green Again

Pedal steel, horns, and strings converge on this fourth album from the folk song interpreter and guitarist from Columbus, GA and Durham, NC. But this is the first one to feature some of his own songwriting. Contributors include Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Mipso’s Libby Rodenbough.
DURHAM, NC
brooklynvegan.com

Jake Xerxes Fussell discusses the inspirations behind new LP ‘Good and Green Again’

Singer-songwriter Jake Xerxes Fussell just released a new album, Good and Green Again. Produced by James Elkington (who also plays on the album), it's a work of lush folk, gorgeous orchestration and rich lyrical imagery, and features appearances by Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Casey Toll, Libby Rodenbough, and Joe Westerlund. You can stream the whole thing below.
MUSIC
wunc.org

Folk roots, new routes on Jake Xerxes Fussell’s latest album

While the term “Great American Songbook” is usually applied to songs originating in Tin Pan Alley or Broadway musical theatre that became standard repertoire for early to mid-century jazz musicians, the same concept can be used in reference to pieces of traditional music which, through preservation, re-recording, and continual performance, have become staples of American oral culture.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
knpr

Jake Xerxes Fussell: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Jake Xerxes Fussell's Tiny Desk...
MUSIC
inlander.com

The soundtracks of our memories are the hardest to unlock, so take the time to listen — to feel the connection

I have found it hard to accept that I will never hear my late husband's voice again. Though nearly everything can be found archived on the Internet, there's not a clip, not one recording of him speaking. Of my late father's voice, I have a cassette from 1976. Recorded for my grandparents, miles away in Montana, is the sound of me talking as I open Christmas presents, my dad and I singing "Rudolph." For years after his death, I would sit in my truck and mouth memorized answers to decades-old questions. But I sold the truck, the tape deck with it. I had Dad's voice transferred to MP3 but now twice removed, it's not the same.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Review: Ryan Culwell leans into his Texas Panhandle roots

Ryan Culwell, “Run Like a Bull" (Missing Piece Records)Ryan Culwell is as Texan as an El Camino with a rusty tailgate. His Panhandle roots infuse everything he does.That's as true as ever on Culwell's new album, “Run Like a Bull," the Americana singer-songwriter's third LP. It's more like his first album, “Flatlands" than his second “The Last American," though the latter had its virtues. Here Culwell builds on a growing body of great music in all the best ways — and the feel of home rises out of these songs like dust on a long, flat highway.Sounding like you're from...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xerxes#American Exceptionalism#Rolling Mills
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

The Guardian

130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy