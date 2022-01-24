ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wind chill advisory issued for Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A wind chill advisory has been issued for Wausau in advance of bitter cold temperatures forecasted for Tuesday.

Cold arctic air and light northwest winds will combine to produce wind chills of 20 below to 35 below zero late Monday into Tuesday morning. The wind chill advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Tuesday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin including Marathon and surrounding counties.

Weather officials say the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. Use caution when venturing outdoors and wear appropriate clothing including a hat and gloves.

Cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Wausau, WI
