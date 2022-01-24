ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car of the Week: Porsche’s Fastest Production 911 Headlines the First Sale on Bonhams’ Online Auction Platform

By Robert Ross
 5 days ago
Over the past two years of the pandemic, the car-collecting landscape has actually expanded, opening wide new vistas for buyers and sellers alike. Initially, none of us knew quite what to make of things, imagining like Henny Penny that the sky was falling. Suddenly, the skies opened, the storm clouds parted and, now, everybody seems to be buying . . . everything. Nowhere has the frenzied feeding been more evident than with late-model supercars, and among those, Porsche is right at the top of the wish list for most enthusiasts.

This 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is one of the first offerings in the inaugural online sale from the Market by Bonhams , a new digital-auction platform launched today in the US. Bonhams holds dozens of motoring auctions around the world on an annual basis, but this is its first foray into the dedicated online space. Clients of the Market will enjoy a streamlined process, featuring no buyer’s fees and a flat seller’s commission of 5 percent (capped at $5,000). Each week-long sale offers transactional transparency and the convenience of buying and selling cars without the structure of a traditional, fixed-auction calendar.

The 911 GT2 RS model variant is the most recent iteration of Porsche ’s extreme GT car, launched in 2017 and built through 2019. Based on the 991 series Turbo, it eschews all-wheel drive, is lighter and is utterly track focused, making it the most powerful production 911 of all time. And while the forthcoming 992-generation cars will ultimately up the ante, they will also be larger and, likely, less elemental. All of this adds up to the fact that the example crossing the virtual block is an instant collectible, and it shows no sign that the luster has dulled.

The heart and soul of the GT2 RS is its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that develops 700 hp and 553 ft lbs of torque. A seven-speed PDK transmission delivers a sprint from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, and the brute tops out at 211 mph. In 2021, the GT2 RS earned bragging rights by setting a record lap time of 6:43.30 around the Nürburgring, averaging a speed of 114.40 mph.

Nothing succeeds like excess, and so this example is equipped with the Weissach Package, a $31,000 option of which 1,000 of this variant were equipped. Incorporating the use of carbon fiber for the roof, anti-roll bars and coupling rods on both axles, along with titanium and magnesium for the roll cage and wheels, respectively, the package reduces the car’s 3,241-pound weight by about 40 pounds.

While a surprising number of GT2 and GT3 owners keep the miles off their cars, the sole owner of this one kept it virtually brand new, with only 363 miles on it. The car is presented in the popular-but-rare Miami Blue paint scheme to show off its bold shape and carbon-fiber components. Bidding begins today and closes on January 31.

Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
Motorious

1976 Ford Maverick Utilizes 302 Ci V8 Powerhouse And Style To Match

This forgotten relic is an awesome muscle car masterpiece from the late 1970s. The Ford Maverick has been getting much attention lately because Ford resurrected the name for a truck model. However, today we aim to please the true automotive enthusiasts who remember the Maverick's original state, a muscle car. Though it has been widely forgotten in today's modern muscle car mania, the Ford Maverick is a valuable relic from the past, boasting a long and storied history throughout. With performance that could have rivaled the Ford Mustang at the time and plenty of styles to match, these cars quickly began to take over the popular car culture in America. Nowadays, you can hardly find them anywhere due to their sheer age and the fact that many were used and abused out of existence. So what are enthusiasts like us supposed to do if we want to get our hands on one of these rolling time capsules?
CARS
Motorious

Potent Race Horse From 1964 Trots To Auction With Classic GTO Style

After years of searching for the right owner, this restored muscle car is the perfect addition to your classic car collection!. Few things from the 1960s were as iconic as the idea of a big V8 engine in a midsize car with a manual transmission. That is, of course, except for the Pontiac GTO, whose incredible curvy figure has become an instantly recognizable symbol of individual freedom and American pride. The sheer grit that it took to build the car in the first place was incredible because of GM's strict ban on performance vehicles. Thankfully, these cars were top-rated upon initial release and sparked a movement of muscle cars and pony cars whose fame continued to grow and has since reached proportions previously thought impossible. We would all love to get our hands on one of these things as car enthusiasts, but they can be tough to find sometimes because of their desirability. Here's a pristine example that automotive fans across the country will be drooling over for a while.
BUYING CARS
