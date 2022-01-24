ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Round Of Snow Possible Before Potential For Larger, Potent Storm

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
A new round of snowfall is possible for the second straight day as forecasters are monitoring the potential for a larger, more potent storm later this week.

Monday, Jan. 24 has started off with slippery travel after an overnight coating of snow.

"Motorists should use extra caution if driving this morning as temperatures are below freezing," the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued early Monday morning.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday with a high temperature around 32 degrees and wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Clouds will thicken after sunset and there will be a chance for light snow late Monday evening into the early overnight hours on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snowfall accumulation is possible in upstate New York and northern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with the temperature climbing to a high of around 40 degrees.

The current time frame for the potential potent storm is Friday, Jan. 28 into Saturday, Jan. 29.

For a look at what is now known and unknown about the storm, according to the National Weather Service, see the image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

