ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

New Mexico governor becomes substitute teacher amid school staffing shortage

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTQY0_0du3E3qE00

( The Hill ) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) has registered to become licensed as a substitute teacher as part of a push to address COVID-19-related staffing shortages at schools and child care centers.

The governor does not have prior experience in education but expects to be placed as a substitute in an elementary school next week, according to CNN .

Schools ‘need to be creative’ to handle staffing shortages

“There aren’t any other options,” the governor said, asking for the public’s help to register more substitute teachers, CNN reported.

“This work will not require the Lt. Gov. to act as governor,” Grisham’s press secretary Nora Sackett also told the outlet.

The governor is one of 100 people, including 50 National Guard members and 50 state employees, to sign up for the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative announced last week , CNN noted.

College students recruited as teachers to keep schools open

Grisham announced the initiative to encourage state workers and members of the National Guard to assist at schools struck by COVID-19 outbreaks preventing teachers from coming in to work.

At the time, she said the decision was the result of “extreme staffing shortages due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.”

On Friday, New Mexico’s health department reported 6,198 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 29 percent as the state as seen a surge in infections fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Hill has reached out to Grisham’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
WJHL

Seven Virginia school boards sue over Youngkin’s mask mandate reversal

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Seven Virginia school boards filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R-Va.) executive order reversing the statewide in-school mask mandate Monday morning, the same day his order took effect. Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The National Guard#Omicron
WJHL

Virginia receives ‘F’ in 20th annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report for policies to reduce tobacco use

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia earned four failing grades in the American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, which revealed that the Commonwealth is lagging when it comes to passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes. The American Lung Association says the “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Bills to reverse gun control shot down in Virginia Senate

A Republican push to roll back gun control policies came up short in the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday.The must-pass Senate Judiciary Committee shot down multiple bills that sought to reverse laws passed in 2020, when Democrats controlled every branch of state government.
RICHMOND, VA
WJHL

Senate bill aimed at improving schools across Virginia passes

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia lawmakers are hard at work this session trying to pass legislation that will drastically improve schools across the Commonwealth. While a number of already proposed bills focus on education, one bill that passed Monday targets repairing older schools across the state. Senate Bill 472, proposed by Senator Jennifer McClellan, a […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

5 new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia | Case rate near record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another five COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) along with 887 new cases. The rural nine-county region remains near its record seven-day case rate, though it dropped slightly from Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 “community spread rate” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Eastman earns perfect score on equality assessment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Thursday, Eastman announced that the chemical company became one of over 840 establishments to earn a top Human Rights Corporate Equality Index (CEI) score in 2022. According to a release, the evaluation is based on a company’s willingness to foster an LGBTQ+ workplace environment, promoting advancement along the way. “We […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

ETSU alumna named Tennessee’s Board of Pharmacy Executive Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Pharmacy announced Tuesday that Dr. Lucy A. Shell, a graduate of East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, was named the board’s executive director. According to a release, Shell served on the Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA) for seven years, including a role as its Director […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Mark Warner has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. The senator’s office said Warner, who is fully vaccinated and “boosted,” is experiencing “extremely mild” symptoms. Warner will be working from home in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance, according to his office.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy