ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Utama’ Producers Reteam for Marcos Loayza’s ‘Los Abrazos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

The producers of Sundance world dramatic competition entry “Utama,” Bolivia’s Alma Films and Uruguay’s LaMayorCine, have re-teamed for “Los Abrazos” (“The Embrace”), the sixth fiction feature of Marcos Loayza.

The father of “Utama” director Alejandro Loayza Grisi and a lauded filmmaker in Bolivia, Loayza’s credits include his career-launching 1995 drama “A Question of Faith” (“Cuestion de Fe),” adventure pic “Averno” and the docu series “Planet Bolivia” where his son served as DP.

“’Los Abrazos’ is in quite an advanced phase and we hope to shoot it by the end of this year or early next,” said Federico Moreira of LaMayorCine who is hoping to enlist an Argentine co-producer for the drama which they expect to film on location in Bolivia, Uruguay and Argentina. Alejandro Loayza Grisi will likely serve as DP. Alma Film’s Santiago Loayza Grisi is Alejandro’s brother.

“There’s a good energy among the father and sons, they work well together,” said Moreira who is also a sound director on “Utama” and whose more than 30 years old award-winning post-production house also owns and operates Uruguay’s first and only Dolby-certified sound mixing room and four recording studios.

“In the past five years or so, since we launched the Dolby sound mixing room, we have participated in around 100 films,” said Moreira.

“Los Abrazos” pivots on an exile who, after some two decades away, sets out on a return journey to his homeland in a bid to recapture his memories of home. This prompts his son to travel from the capital to the border to meet up with his father. Both embark on their journeys for different reasons, one to recover his past and the other to find himself.

LaMayorCine has several other films in development. Among them is horror thriller “El Huraño,” which they hope to send to the work in progress sections of the film festivals of Sitges (Spain) and Busan (Korea). Written and to be directed by brothers Rafa and Bernardo Antonaccio (“In the Quarry”), “El Huraño” is also a cautionary tale about the environmental damage wrought by man, in this case, by a soybean agriculture business whose indiscriminate use of pesticides provokes a young man who suffers from a clinical lycanthropy disorder.

Another fiction feature in development, set in the Andes and mostly in the Quechua indigenous language like “Utama,” is “La Hija” (“The Daughter”) by Alvaro Olmos Torrico, which counts on the support of the Ibermedia program and has Martin Boulocq’s CQ Films, Rodante Films and Londra Films as associate producers.

LaMayorCine has a slew of documentaries in the works. These include “El Sabalero,” to be helmed by Enrique Fernandez (“The Pope’s Toilet”), about the late Uruguayan singer, composer and guitarist José María Carbajal, otherwise known as El Sabalero.

Two of the docs are soccer-themed: “Roofing,” most of it already shot, about a group of Costa Ricans who pretended to be a soccer team in order to settle in the U.S., and “In the Crowd,” now in post, which follows the bereaved mothers of two soccer fans, one of whom killed the other in one of the worst cases of hooligan crimes in Argentina.

Doc delves into the underworld of rival hooligan gangs and examines the culture of violence that has caused hundreds of deaths in Argentina.

LaMayorCine has two dramas currently shooting across Uruguay: “The Abandoned Paths” by Miguel Zeballos and “7 Balas” by Sebastian Perez.

Veronica Chen’s “Los Terrenos” is slated to shoot in May. Chen’s “High Tide (“Marea Alta”) where Moreira was a co-producer and sound director, screened at Sundance two years ago.

According to Moreira, production is booming in Uruguay because of several factors: first because Uruguay managed the Covid-19 pandemic well, vaccinating most of its population; second, it offers generous tax incentives; and third, because it is safe compared to Argentina and Brazil.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Daniela and Benjamin Cölle Take Helm at Pluto Film (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales company Pluto Film is under new ownership following its sale by founders and former CEOs Heino Deckert and Torsten Frehse to Daniela and Benjamin Cölle. Deckert and Frehse, who established the Berlin-based shingle in 2015, are stepping down to focus on the activities of their respective companies, the Leipzig-based production shingle Maja.de and Berlin film distributor Neue Visionen. The new husband and wife team will head Pluto Film as co-CEOs, with Daniela Cölle also serving as head of acquisitions. Cölle has worked at the company since its launch, initially as festival manager. “We are very thankful to Torsten and Heino for...
MOVIES
Variety

Spain’s Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures Boards Uruguayan Soccer Drama, ‘The Signing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish sales agent Liliana Bravo of Soul Pictures has boarded Diego “Parker” Fernández’s upcoming soccer drama, “The Signing” (“El Fichaje”). His latest narrative feature, “The Broken Glass Theory,” represented Uruguay at the Oscars’ international feature category and has been a local smash hit, bowing in Uruguay just a month after the theaters reopened post-lockdown. “It played for 14 weeks, more than what we expected, and I heard that some people went to see it more than once,” said Fernandez. Fernandez has also delved into non-fiction filmmaking with his debut documentary “Asi Pasamos” which vies for the top prize at Uruguay’s inaugural arts...
SOCCER
Variety

Locarno Winning Russian Film ‘The Fool’ to be Adapted as Series by MGM’s Orion Television (EXCLUSIVE)

Yuri Bykov’s 2014 Russian-language film “The Fool” has been acquired by MGM’s Orion Television to be adapted into an English-language series. The film follows Dima Nikitin (Artyom Bystrov), an ordinary honest plumber who suddenly decides to face the corrupt system of local politics in order to save the lives of 800 inhabitants of an old dormitory, which is about to collapse. “The Fool” had a stellar festival run and won multiple awards at the Locarno International Film Festival and Les Arcs European Film Festival, besides many other accolades worldwide and at home in Russia. It was produced by Rock Films, Alexey...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uruguay#Bolivia#Utama#Los Abrazos#Sundance#Alma Films#Argentine#Dolby
Variety

Malaga Festival’s Spanish Screenings XXL Embrace Sector’s OTT Revolution

In a sign of just how much the film and TV industry has evolved over the past few years, 25% of participants at the Malaga Festival’s new Spanish Screenings XXL will represent in one way or another VOD platforms, the organizers announced Tuesday. After taking place in November 2020 and October 2021 during two years of pandemic, Malaga’s leg of the 2022 Spanish Screenings XXL will take place over March 21-24 as part of an even larger Malaga Festival Industry Zone (MAFIZ). In line with the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris a fortnight ago, the event will expand to take in not only...
MOVIES
Variety

Spain’s Soul Pictures Boards Indian Festival Favorite ‘Two Friends’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish company Soul Pictures has boarded international sales on Indian filmmaker Prasun Chatterjee’s debut feature “Two Friends” (“Dostojee”). Set in 1992-93, when Hindu-Muslim tensions escalated in India in the aftermath of the demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Bombay bomb blasts and percolated down to a remote village on the India-Bangladesh border, the film follows the friendship of two eight-year-old boys. Palash, the son of a Hindu Brahmin and Safikul, whose father is a Muslim weaver, are best friends, but fate intervenes. The film world premiered at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival, played at the Dhaka International Festival and will...
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Silver Lion Winner Théo Court on CineMart-Bound ‘Tres Noches Negras’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish-Chilean filmmaker Théo Court is prepping the follow-up to his Venice prize-winner “White on White,” which won the Silver Lion for best director in the festival’s Horizons strand in 2019, and was Chile’s submission in the best international feature film Oscar race this year. Court spoke exclusively to Variety about “Tres Noches Negras,” which he’ll be presenting during the Rotterdam Film Festival’s CineMart co-production market this week. Set in the Chilean countryside, the film tells the story of a peasant who asks the devil to grant him a wish beneath a full moon. A young Haitian man soon appears dead on the...
MOVIES
Variety

Koji Fukada, Théo Court Topline Rotterdam’s CineMart Co-Production Market

New feature films from Japanese auteur Koji Fukada, Spanish-Chilean filmmaker Théo Court, and rising Georgian director Elene Naveriani are among the 28 projects selected for this year’s CineMart co-production market, which takes place online Jan. 30-Feb. 2, alongside the Rotterdam Film Festival. One of Europe’s leading confabs for new and established filmmakers, CineMart will host a virtual 2022 edition after a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands in December forced organizers to scrap plans for a physical event. The Rotterdam Film Festival, which was planning to hold screenings in Dutch cinemas, also announced it was going virtual after concerns...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Variety

‘Call My Agent!’ Producers Discuss Movie Plans and What’s Next for The Hit French Show (EXCLUSIVE)

With a number of remakes and a movie in the pipeline, “Call My Agent!,” the International Emmy Award-winning series set at a Parisian talent agency, has become one of the most powerful television shows to emerge from France. The series’ producers, Mediawan-owned Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Production, are co-producing the highly anticipated U.K. remake with Headline Pictures and Bron Studios (“Joker”) for Amazon Prime Video and Sundance Now. The producers are also in the process of developing a 90-minute film with Nicolas Mercier, one of the two showrunners behind “Call My Agent!” (Mercier took over as showrunner from Fanny Herrero.) “It will open...
TV SERIES
Variety

Beta Film Scores Sales on Italy’s Hit Young Adult Drama ‘The Sea Beyond’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Naples-set young adult series “The Sea Beyond,” which depicts the world of a juvenile jail in the crime-ridden Italian city, is scoring a slew of international sales prompted by its phenomenal ratings on pubcaster RAI. Germany’s Beta Film, which is selling the show about kids behind bars produced by Rome-based Picomedia and RAI Fiction, has inked deals with WarnerMedia Latin America for HBO Max, Sweden’s free-to-air channel TV4, cabler HOT for Israel, and streamer Blu TV in Turkey. The deals mark a rare case of an Italian young adult series traveling abroad. Set in a youth detention center overlooking the bay of Naples,...
MOVIES
Variety

Rotterdam Tiger Premiere ‘Eami’ Blends Indigenous Paraguayan Mythology with Documentary Sensibilities

World premiering in this year’s Rotterdam Tiger Competition, Paraguayan filmmaker Paz Encina’s fourth feature “Eami” is a mythological tale born of the Ayoreo Totobiegosode, an indigenous community from the country’s northern regions. Unique in its form, the film blends Encina’s documentarian strengths that have garnered her international recognition and her interest in a highly poetic narrative storytelling. Produced by Silencio Cine and sold by MPM Premium, the story follows Eami, a child who embodies a bird-god and, in a trance, imagines herself wandering through the forest in constant contact with the cruel reality that surrounds her in the form of deforestation...
MOVIES
TravelNoire

Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
WORLD
Variety

Tango Legend Carlos Gardel Gets Bio from ‘La Jauria’ Co-Producer Kapow, ‘El Angel’s Luis Ortega (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Gardel,  the most famous figure in tango history, is set to become the subject of a bio-series made by Kapow,  the Argentine producer of HBO Max/Amazon hit “La Jauría,” and Luis Ortega, director of episodes of Netflix’s “El Marginal” as well as smash hit true crime feature “El Angel.” Currently being written by Ortega, with partner Rodolfo Palacios at their prodco El Despacho, which will co-produce the series, the series should be ready for presentation by around the end of May, Ortega told Variety. Designed as an “auteur, premium and original” production and part of Kapow’s fiction department output, the bio has to be...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Two-Time Cesar Winner Anne Alvaro Boards Second Season Of Orange Studio’s ‘L’Opera’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio has taken the opportunity of this year’s Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris to lift the curtain on season two of “L’Opéra,” a premium series that offers a backstage look at the inner workings and private passions of the dancers who illuminate Paris’ prestigious Opera Garnier. Ahead of Wednesday’s market presentation, execs from Orange Studio confirmed to Variety that two-time César winner Anne Alvaro (“The Taste of Others,” “The Clink of Ice”) will join the cast as the sophomore season’s chief antagonist. The lauded performer will join a cast headed by veteran Ariane Labed (“The Lobster,” “Alps”) as a hard-living 35-year-old...
MOVIES
Variety

Atresmedia Appoints Miguel García as Head of International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish production giant Atresmedia has appointed Miguel García to head its international sales department. García joins Atresmedia from Mediapro, where he has been The Mediapro Studio’s international sales manager for Latin America, the U.S. and MENA for the past five years. Prior to his time at Mediapro the Madrid native held various positions at Mediapro Group’s Imagina International Sales in the company’s distribution offices. He has also worked for Grupo Editorial Vocento and Spanish broadcaster RTVE. In addition to his private sector work, García is also a professor at Madrid’s prestigious ECAM school where he teaches in its master’s program for...
BUSINESS
Variety

REinvent International Boards Trine Piil’s ‘Nothing’ Based on Danish Bestseller (EXCLUSIVE)

REinvent International Sales has boarded Trine Piil’s next film “Nothing,” a coming-of-age thriller based on Danish author Janne Teller’s bestselling novel by the same name. “Nothing” was published in more than 30 territories and has so far sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide, including 500.000 in Germany. The film will tell the story of Pierre Anthon and his classmates who have just started 8th grade. One day, Pierre decides to quit school and moves up in a tree, declaring that life has no meaning. His classmates are shaken by Pierre’s decision and start gathering their most valuable belongings in a “heap...
MOVIES
Variety

Berlinale Contender ‘Axiom’ Picked Up By The Playmaker Munich (EXCLUSIVE)

The Playmaker Munich has signed with Bon Voyage Films to handle the international sales for their Berlinale contender “Axiom,” a film about identity and social behavior. The sales agency will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market. “Axiom,” written and directed by sophomore filmmaker Jöns Jönsson, will have its world premiere as part of the Encounters competition at this year’s Berlinale, which runs Feb. 10-20. Julius is an eloquent young museum attendant loved by his friends, colleagues and his girlfriend. One day he invites his colleagues on a sailing trip on his aristocratic family’s boat. But something goes...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan Film Festival Reappoints Lee Yong-kwan as Chairman

Lee Yong-kwan has been reappointed as chairman of the Busan International Film Festival for a further four years. He was one of the festival’s original co-founders back in 1996 and has held the chairman’s job since 2018. His renewal was agreed at a general assembly on Thursday. The next edition of the festival will run Oct. 5-14, 2022. The accompanying Asian Contents & Film Market will run Oct. 8-11. The festival operated for the past two years in physical form, but under tight anti-COVID restrictions that reduced screenings, pushed the ACFM largely online and meant few foreign filmmakers, media or other guests...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy