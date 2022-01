Orion Story had volumes' worth of life experience when she came to RuPaul's Drag Race — filming of which she tells EW helped save her life from a particularly rough period. "The entire Drag Race experience has been therapeutic for me," Orion tells EW in the latest episode of our Quick Drag recap series. "Pretty much, I went to Drag Race homeless, I was struggling with substance abuse. I felt like, when I auditioned, it was a now or never. I thought of it as the only way I'm going to get my s--- together is to do it the only way I know how: through drag."

