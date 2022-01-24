Justinian Bal celebrates how sweet Mardi Gras is in Shreveport, Bossier

The Krewe of Justinian, formed in 1994 for area attorneys, judges, and others interested in the legal affairs of the community, held its Grand Bal Friday evening at the Riverdome at Horseshoe Casino.

The theme was "How Sweet it is" and drew inspiration from the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stories. With hundreds of balloons waiting to be dropped from the ceiling and exquisitely decorated tables, the event was colorful and bright.

The royal court included Captain Jimmy Franklin, King Larry Pettiette, Queen Erin Leigh Garrett, Prince Tristan Hebert, Princess Chandler Higgins, Duke Trey Giglio, Duke Chance Nerren, Duchess Sandra Monroe and Duchess Anna Priestley. They each individually entered from the back of the room where they were followed by bright spotlights as they walked (or danced) to the front stage while handing out beads to the crowd. Occasionally confetti cannons were popped, adding to an already festive celebration.

At the end of the tableau King Larry Pettiette raised his glass and toasted to the crowd, "Justinian 28, royalty and crew, live long and prosper, let the good times roll!"

