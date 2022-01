SAGINAW, MI — Even thousands of miles removed from the shadow Mount Rainier cast on his childhood home, Jocephus Carlile can still find solace in a strange land. Wherever he’s stationed, the U.S. Army major keeps with him a photo of the stratovolcano that serves as the tallest point of the Cascades. Its 14,000-foot-tall snow-covered peak was part of the horizon in his hometown of Puyallup, Washington. Since he joined the military, the image began serving as a substitute for the real thing; a totem to represent home.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO