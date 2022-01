If you’re anything like me, you know you need to get 7-8 hours of sleep but you stay up until 2 a.m. watching Yellowjackets and then you have anxiety so you go on TikTok and then then all of sudden you’re getting four hours of sleep. Just me? My poor sleep habits are why I love using de-puffing products that help me fake a full night’s rest. Dermalogica’s Awaken Peptide Eye Gel does just that and more. This hydrating eye gel contains caffeine to reduce puffiness, palmitoyl tetrpeptide (a synthetic fatty acid) to reduce the appearance of eye bags and succinic...

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO