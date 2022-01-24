FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

The former chief of the Fulton Police Department plans to try his hand at state politics.

Steve Myers announced his candidacy for Missouri's 49th House District on Monday morning. He will look to replace incumbent Republican Travis Fitzwater.

Fitzwater cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

"We need elected officials who are willing to listen to us, not the lobbyist," said Myers. "I've protected our communities for nearly 40 years and I intend to continue serving our community with the honesty and truth it deserves."

Myers started working in law enforcement in 1982, according to a press release from his campaign. He took over as chief of the Fulton Police Department in 2002 before his retirement last year .

According to Myers' campaign, the former police chief worked with the FBI, helped find illegal immigrants, tracked a foreign operative working in the United States, and investigated several homicides.

"Our children need to be taught in the classroom, not online, and they shouldn't be told that they are racist simply because of the color of their skin," said Myers. "As a state representative, I will strongly oppose critical race theory, and work to stop any attempt to infringe on our Second Amendment rights. I will also be a champion for innocent unborn life."

A primary election is scheduled for Aug. 2, in which Myers will appear on the Republican ballot. Mid-Missouri voters will decide the outcome of the race on Nov. 2.

The post Former Fulton police chief announces candidacy for state representative appeared first on ABC17NEWS .