7 Things Megan Rapinoe Can't Live Without

If being one of the most decorated and instantly-recognizable athletes in the history of professional sports affects Megan Rapinoe in ways beyond her jam-packed schedule, you'd never know it. In fact, it's the opposite. Even just a few minutes of face time with Rapinoe makes it pretty clear: This is a woman whose personal qualities shaped her career—creative play style and deadly kicks included—rather than the other way around. Her directness and gumption are captain's qualities, be it on an in-office team or an Olympic one. Her commitment and drive are the marks of a true athlete. And her signature approach to style—she has an irreverent, boundary-shattering attitude and eye for aesthetics—would make her either a hometown hero or a global one. As it turns out, Rapinoe became both.

