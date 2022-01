Both series will run on the CBS News Steaming Network, part of a large-scale overhaul and expansion of the broadband news hub once known as CBSN. “Streaming is an iterative process,” says Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of ViacomCBS’ news and stations unit, in an interview, “You’ve got to keep investing.” Originally hosted by Edward R. Murrow in 1953, the CBS News program Person to Person featured one-on-one interviews. It was previously revived in 2012 with Charlie Rose and Lara Logan. The documentary series CBS Reports originally aired from 1959 through the 1990s. It was previously revived in 2010 with Katie Couric. CBS News Steaming Network will also feature Here Comes The Sun, a weekly series celebrating past segments from CBS Sunday Morning, Climate Watch and a streaming edition of Steve Hartman's On the Road.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO