Chambersburg, PA

Chambersburg LB Grant Hopple commits to California University of Pennsylvania

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 3 days ago
One Chambersburg player will continue his athletic career at the collegiate level.

Linebacker Grant Hopple has committed to California University of Pennsylvania, he announced on Twitter.

The senior recorded three sacks this past season for the Trojans.

California University of Pennsylvania is a Division II program, and is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. They finished the 2021 season 9-1.

