Savannah, GA

Markus Kuhlmann turns a new 'Parlor Trick' with his solo project, Mike Kilo

By Adriana Iris Boatwright
Savannah Morning News
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLopL_0du3B28Y00

Markus Kuhlmann is one of those Savannah musicians who are completely unassuming and modest, yet filled with raw and natural talent.

Just when we thought we knew where his sound and his music was heading, he has crafted a new solo project called Mike Kilo.

It would be absurd to take an artist’s progression and growth and sum it all up on an EP release, but that is exactly what Kuhlmann does with “We got Yr Smile on File." The five track EP is refined and at times holds a timeless movie soundtrack quality, but it charts the path Kuhlmann has traveled personally and musically.

“Well, the band name was just my initials and then taking my military jargon," Kuhlmann said about the origins of the name. "You know, so the M is Mike and K is kilo and like Yankee, Foxtrot kind of stuff. But I found it easier to promote something that isn't my actual name. I didn't want to put just my name on it."

“We got Yr Smile on File” is the first EP release for Mike Kilo with “Parlour Trick” being the highlight track. “We were tracking another song and we were just checking levels. And that’s just kind of how we created that sound without even thinking it," Kuhlmann said.

"That opening riff was always there. Every now and then a song would pop up and that little riff would play at the beginning. So, for that recording the lead guitar is performed by Stu Harmening. Even though he pretty much killed The Train Wrecks and Clouds and Satellites when he left, we still collaborate long distance."

Mike Kilo has a homegrown vibe without sacrificing originality and quality. Like most artists these days places like YouTube, BandCamp and SoundCloud, allow them to release their content at their own pace and in their own terms.

“So, like, all the videos are made right here. Like everything. My Mac computer is 11 years old. My movie editing software is one version back because I'm scared to upgrade it. It's like, we're a bare bones 1999 style," Kuhlmann said.

Unplugged:2021 has been a year of resilience, innovation in the Savannah arts scene

"I recorded my son dancing for the 'Parlour Trick' video and rushing to create all the content necessary in the hopes I can represent Savannah during this year's Stopover Festival. I have been a part of it with Clouds and Satellites as well as with Waits & Co., but this project is so personal, and I really wish I can share the sound with others. I don't do the social media thing as well as other people do. I am hoping that playing on a live stage soon is what Mike Kilo needs.”

The EP which was written, sang and produced by Markus himself, which created a feeling of pressure and responsibility.

“This is maybe the first band where I am the sole singer, music composing and songwriter. So, all this is super exciting and nerve-wrecking at the same time. I know I have the support of past bandmates in Waits & Co. and (Clouds and Satellites), and I’m thrilled," he said.

"Hopefully we can get Stu in for a gig or two. I also have few other musicians that would come out to perform these tunes once we must perform them live. But the pressure of putting this EP and new project on my own was intense for sure. From creating visuals to Kanye West’ing this thing on my own, because I keep going back and tweaking. Eventually it will make it to Spotify when I am done 'mastering.'”

When asked which local band would be perfect to play a show with Mike Kilo, Kuhlmann with a big smile said: “Definitely Donna Savage. I really love them, and they would be the perfect dose of rock and roll to share the stage with.”

Listen to “We Got Yr Smile on File” EP on BandCamp: mikekilo.bandcamp.com/album/we-got-yr-smile-on-file.

