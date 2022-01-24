ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Opinion | It’s time for a drone strike reckoning

By Eddie Ryan
Daily Illini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, the attitudes of the masses — their rebuttal to the “conventional wisdom” — get corroborated by official documentation. These instances may not be frequent, but they can be striking in the degree to which they validate popular suspicions. Such is the case with the...

dailyillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Biden’s unmanned killer drone strikes continue abroad

Secretly and quietly, the Biden administration has continued to use the killing machine crafted by former President George W. Bush, expanded by former President Barack Obama and employed from time to time by former President Donald Trump. These presidents have used drones and other unmanned missiles and projectiles to target persons in foreign countries with which the United States is not at war.
MILITARY
The Independent

US military engaged in heaviest fighting against Isis since fall of caliphate in Syria

American and British armed forces have in recent days engaged in the heaviest fighting against Isis since the fall of the terror group’s caliphate nearly three years ago.The clashes began on Thursday when hundreds of Isis fighters attacked a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh in an attempt to free an estimated 3,000 of their fellow fighters, who have been detained there since the extremist group was defeated in its last stronghold in March 2019.Also held at the prison are some 700 boys, most of whom were detained because their parents were members of Isis, and who have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Drone Strikes#Civilian Casualties#New York Times#Americans#Indian
newyorkcitynews.net

Declassified video shows US drone strike on civilians

The botched US air raid killed 10 civilians in Kabul, most of them children. The Pentagon has released surveillance videos showing a US air strike that killed 10 civilians in the Afghan capital last year, one of the final American combat missions in the country as Washington ended its two-decade war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Brookings Institution

Biden can reduce civilian casualties during US drone strikes. Here’s how.

In July 2021, U.S. President Joseph Biden announced the adoption of an “over the horizon” counterterrorism strategy. The new plan would rely on armed unmanned aerial vehicles — or drones — to respond to terrorism threats around the globe without deploying American boots on the ground. But although the strategy was designed to overhaul policies that had kept the United States embroiled in conflict for 20 years, it failed to address the unintended consequences of counterterrorism strikes, namely civilian casualties. On August 29, 2021, with most U.S. soldiers withdrawn from Afghanistan and regional bases shuttered, this challenge became clear. The U.S. military conducted a strike that killed 10 civilians, including women and children, rather than the intended target.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy