Income Tax

IRS: When is the IRS accepting returns for 2022?

 3 days ago

Today is the day Americans can start submitting their tax returns to the IRS for acceptance.

The deadline for filing your taxes is also different this year.

Instead of being on April 15, it’s now April 15 due to Emancipation Day being honored in Washington D.C. on April 15.

Americans saw an 11% increase in average refunds in 2021, making them around $2,775.

There were some serious delays for the 2020 tax returns in 2021, with some Americans not seeing their refunds until Nov. of 2021.

What you get back depend on your own situation, including income, dependents you can claim, and tax credits.

The IRS and tax returns 2022

The e-filing portal for submitting tax returns is opening today, Jan. 24, 2022.

In 2021 the acceptance of tax returns by the IRS was pushed back to Feb. 12, 2021.

The was to test its systems and improve programs to help avoid delays, which still happened.

IRS will impose penalties on those who fail to file taxes

You could face hundreds of dollars in penalties for failing to file your taxes on time.

This is called the “Failure to File Penalty” and you receive it in the form of a letter from the IRS.

You can see a penalty of 5% on unpaid taxes at first, but it can increase to 25%.

After 60 days you will pay a $435 fine or 100% of your owed taxes, whichever ends up being less.

AOL Corp

Tax refund timeline: Here's when to expect yours

Tax refunds are often one of the biggest windfalls of the year for many Americans, so knowing when it will arrive is key. A chart from CPA Practice Advisor can help you plan. “We’ve developed the tax refund chart over the past 20 years in order to help taxpayers get a basic idea on when they may receive their refunds,” said Isaac M. O’Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor, a tech resource for accountants. “The chart is based on historical trends and IRS policies, but taxpayers should know that some issues can affect their individual refunds, including specific credits and deductions they are claiming.”
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How to get your refund in 3 weeks

Americans throughout the country are currently preparing their tax returns for the IRS. The IRS started accepting returns on Jan. 24, 2022. If your goal overall is to get your tax refund in your hands as soon as possible, then there is one thing you can do to help make that happen.
INCOME TAX
State
Washington State
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my tax refund be released?

Tax season began this week on Monday, and millions of Americans have prepared their tax returns for the IRS to get their refunds as fast as possible. Many people want to know when they will see their refunds. Others want to know how much they can expect. Here is everything...
INCOME TAX
Miami Herald

How long will it take to get your tax refund after filing? IRS offers an estimate

Most refunds to qualified federal taxpayers should go out within 21 days of filing the return, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday. The federal tax season opened Monday, and IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told reporters that the key to getting a timely refund is to make sure the return is accurate, filed electronically and can be direct deposited.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Still no fourth stimulus check, but there’s a new tax rebate you need to know about

This year’s tax season began in the US on Monday, January 24 — the date when the IRS formally began the process of accepting and processing returns for the tax year 2021. Once again, there are a slew of credits and other important facts to be aware of thanks to all the stimulus checks that went out last year. Two of the most important are the child tax credit and the Recovery Rebate Credit.
INCOME TAX
KSLA

Don’t toss these 2 important letters from IRS

(KSLA) — Check your mailbox for these two letters that taxpayers should not toss. The federal income tax season began Monday, Jan. 24 with the IRS reminding taxpayers to be sure their stimulus payment and advance child tax credit information is accurate. You can do so by looking out...
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS child tax credit: Here's how to get the rest of your money

Tax season is now in full swing -- that means you can now submit your tax return to the IRS. Jan. 24 also marks the first chance that parents have to claim the rest of their expanded child tax credit money. Monthly payments ended in December, but there's still more money to come from the enhanced credit. When you file your 2021 tax return, you'll be able to claim any child tax credit money you haven't yet received -- at least half, or more if you opted out of advance payments or had a new baby later in 2021.
INCOME TAX
Wyoming News

Taxpayers could experience major refund delays this year from backlogged IRS

(The Center Square) – Americans around the country will begin filing their income taxes as the filing period opened this week, but many could experience major delays from the Internal Revenue Service, which still has millions of unprocessed returns from last year. The IRS warned Americans this week with an “urgent reminder” to file electronically “to help speed refunds.” The IRS cited “several critical tax law changes that took place in 2021 and ongoing challenges related to the pandemic” for the delays. Americans hoping to...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

IRS launches website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

The government launched a revamped website Monday — the first day of tax filing season — to help people who were eligible for the expanded tax credit under last year's pandemic relief bill claim the second half of the payment they were due.The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that directs taxpayers to filing options, eligibility information and instructions on how to get the credit, according to the Treasury Department Both virtual and in-person support will be provided in multiple languages. The child tax credit was expanded as part of President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit form for taxes: Keep this IRS letter to make sure you get your money

Tax season is now here, which means the rest of your child tax credit money will be on the way soon. Parents who didn't opt out of advance payments received half of their money in 2021. Those families and those who unenrolled from advance payments can expect to receive their remaining expanded child tax credit money with their refund after filing their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Thousands eligible for $5,000 and CTC payments

Many Americans had the pleasure of welcoming a new child into their lives in 2021, and now they could qualify for up to $5,000 when they get their tax refund from the IRS. The total amount they can claim is $5,000 thanks to two tax credits available under the American Rescue Act from 2021.
INCOME TAX
