ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

What to look for when buying a new Wi-Fi router

By Ken Colburn
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OQQ8_0du37lBJ00

Question: I’m shopping for a new Wi-Fi router and want to understand what all the numbers and letters mean.

Answer: Shopping for a Wi-Fi router can be one of the most confusing experiences until you can decode all those numbers and letters.

Wi-Fi generations

The first thing to understand is which generation of Wi-Fi the device supports, which will generally tell you how fast the connection between the router and your wireless devices will be.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers created the 802.11 standards for Wi-Fi and each generation is designated with letters to help consumers know what they are buying.

There are currently 6 generations of Wi-Fi:

  • Wi-Fi 1 designated as 802.11b.
  • Wi-Fi 2 designated as 802.11a.
  • Wi-Fi 3 designated as 802.11g.
  • Wi-Fi 4  designated as 802.11n.
  • Wi-Fi 5  designated as 802.11ac.
  • Wi-Fi 6  designated as 802.11ax.

Today, you’re probably only going to see routers for sale with the ‘n, ac or ax’ designation followed by a series of numbers.

Those numbers represent speed classes but the numbers themselves don’t always directly translate to the device's speed (part of the confusion). The good news is that the higher the number, the faster the speed between your wireless devices and the router.

Does this speed matter?

The way that you use Wi-Fi, the number of simultaneous devices and how much bandwidth each device uses will play a factor in deciding which standard makes the most sense for you.

If your primary use is for connecting to the internet, your internet connection speed is probably slower than just about anything you’re going to buy.

The theoretical maximum data speed of an 802.11n router is between 72 and 450 Mbps and the average home internet connection is generally slower — you can get a good test of your connection at https://testmy.net .

If you’re paying for a really fast internet connection or if you transfer a lot of large files between devices on your network, the faster throughput numbers matter a lot.

Current 802.11ac devices have a theoretical maximum data speed of 200 Mbps to 1.73 Gbps while 802.11ax devices will range between 143 Mbps and 2.4 Gbps.

Keep in mind, your wireless device must also support these faster standards in order to take advantage of the speed.

Dual and tri-band

Older routers operated at the 2.4Ghz frequency which is slower but can travel farther distances and newer routers added the 5Ghz frequency which is faster but won’t have as much of a reach in distance.

When you see ‘dual-band’ in the description, it simply means that both bands are available (recommended) so you can put items that don’t need the speed on the lower band.

If you see ‘tri-band’ in the description, it means that there are three separate network connections — one at 2.4Ghz and two at 5Ghz.  This type of router is best for households with lots of different wireless devices that need to be connected.

Mesh networks

You may also see ‘mesh’ in the description, which indicates it’s a system devised to use multiple connection points which can be critical if you have a large home.

MU-MIMO

If you see this designation which means "Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output," it tells you that a more sophisticated antennae system is being used.

Having multiple antennas allows the router to communicate with multiple devices at the same time, which can be beneficial in households with lots of high bandwidth needs such as gaming and video streaming.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services, datadoctors.com . Ask any tech questions at facebook.com/DataDoctors or on Twitter @TheDataDoc .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What to look for when buying a new Wi-Fi router

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?

Best answer: Wi-Fi Direct is a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection between devices that enables faster data transfer than Bluetooth with lower latency than Wi-Fi through a router. You can use it on Android with the Cast Screen feature on certain devices and the Nearby Share file-sharing feature. Wi-Fi Direct moves data...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The Best Wi-Fi Extenders for an Uninterrupted Connection

These Wi-Fi extenders have a knack for eliminating dead spots regardless of the vastness of your building. You can connect with your friends and colleagues on the internet without having to change your place and go to a particular spot within the range of your Wi-fi connection. You may not be able to imagine how helpful these internet extenders can be for you in your daily life. We have compiled a list of the highest-rated wi-fi extenders in the world in 2021.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

What is 5G on my Wireless Router?_

If you have been experimenting with your network setup, you may wonder what is 5G on a wireless router. The best routers, after all, tend to include multiple bands, 5GHz being one of them. Why would you use 5G, how do you access it, and what are other details you need to know about the band? Keep reading to find out.
CELL PHONES
windowscentral.com

Grab the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 router for a low price of $50 today

The B&H DealZone is a collection of discounted items that rotates every day, and today you can get quite the bargain with the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 WI-Fi 6 router on sale for just $49.99 in the DealZone. That's an awesome low price considering the same router is going for $116 at Amazon and actually sells more regularly at a street price closer to $150. This looks like an inventory-clearing sale, which means the router might have been discontinued and the deal might not come back anytime soon. Grab it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Router#Wireless Internet#Internet Speed#The N#Ac
Android Headlines

Eero Is Preparing Two New Routers, One Could Support Wi-Fi 6E

Amazon-owned Eero could be preparing to launch a couple of new routers soon. Two unannounced products called the Eero 6 Plus and the Eero Pro 6E have recently appeared on the FCC database. Judging by those names, the new Wi-Fi routers could arrive as iterative upgrades to the existing Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 respectively.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Review

What is Bridge Mode on a Router?_

If you are experimenting with the various advanced features of your wireless network, you may wonder what is the bridge mode on a router. The best routers, after all, can successfully integrate this bridge functionality. So what is a bridge mode, what does it do, and why should you use it? Keep reading to find out.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

What is Wi-Fi 7 and why should you care?

(Pocket-lint) - To us, Wi-Fi 6 still feels like the new kid on the block but it would appear that Wi-Fi 7 is just around the corner. In fact, MediaTek has already been demonstrating its Wi-Fi 7 technology to "key customers and industry collaborators." DigitalTrends reports that MediaTek's showcase used...
TECHNOLOGY
WTOP

Data Doctors: Decoding Wi-Fi router tech specs

Q: I’m shopping for a new Wi-Fi router and want to understand what all the numbers and letters mean. A: Shopping for a Wi-Fi router can be one of the most confusing experiences until you can decode all those numbers and letters. Wi-Fi generations. The first thing to understand...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
lifewire.com

How to Reset Wi-Fi Extender to New Router

This article explains how to reset a Wi-Fi extender and connect it to a new router to improve the signal strength in certain areas of your home. A Wi-Fi extender can stop working for many reasons. While these aren't all the reasons if could stop working, some examples are: the primary connection is no longer available, a hardware malfunction, or a different security credential being in place. These are the steps to reset a Wi-Fi Extender if it stops working.
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

MediaTek teases Wi-Fi 7 kit

Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek has demonstrated its new Wi-Fi 7 products to key customers and partners. Apparently everyone is champing at the bit to play around with real-time virtual reality and stream in 8K, so tech firms have begun to work on the new generation of wifi to support these applications.
ELECTRONICS
IEEE Spectrum

Wi-Fi 7 Stomps on the Gas

Consumer technology is often a story of revolutionary leaps followed by a descent into familiarity. The first computers advanced so quickly that new models went obsolete while they were still on store shelves. Today, any US $500 laptop will be relevant for a decade. A similar story can be told of smartphones, TVs, even cars.
ELECTRONICS
NewsTimes

These Amplifiers Upgrade Your Home Wi-Fi

The business world has adapted to a new normal over the past couple of years as businesses have shifted to fully remote or hybrid models. If your company expects you to be working from home for the foreseeable future, you need to make sure your home office is fully up to snuff. You can't have your home Wi-Fi cutting out from the sudden increase of use, or continually find yourself in dead zones as you work in different places around the house.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Wi-Fi 7: What Is It, and How Fast Will It Be?

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
SMALL BUSINESS
Digital Trends

World’s first Wi-Fi 7 demo runs 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6

MediaTek has successfully conducted the world’s first live demo of Wi-Fi 7 technology, with the company confirming that Wi-Fi 7 products are expected to become available in 2023. By utilizing its Wi-Fi 7 Filogic technology, MediaTek said it’s been demonstrating two Wi-Fi 7 demos to “key customers and industry...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?

If you like playing large, multiplayer experience games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, you need a gaming router. But, which gaming router should you buy in 2022? We’ve got answers. You’ll always have a seamless connection with the TP-Link Archer AXE 200 Omni Wi-Fi 6E router....
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

What is a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi network, and do you need one?

With more people working, studying, gaming, and streaming from home today, it’s important to have fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage at home. Regardless of the size of your home, a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best solutions to blanket your house with Wi-Fi. Unlike a standard router,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Motorola MH7603 mesh router review: A discount Wi-Fi 6 setup that falls short

At this point, the majority of newly released Wi-Fi devices support 802.11ax, or Wi-Fi 6, the wireless standard's newest and fastest generation. You'll need a compatible router in order to put those faster speeds to work at home, but fortunately, you've got lots of Wi-Fi 6 router options from a fairly wide range of manufacturers.
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

Why Does My Wi-Fi Say “Weak Security” on iPhone?

If you’re connecting to Wi-Fi with your iPhone and you see a message in Settings about “Weak Security,” it can be confusing and concerning. Here’s what it means—and how to fix it. Wi-Fi Security Standards Have Changed. Starting with iOS 14, Apple began warning iPhone...
CELL PHONES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy