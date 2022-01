The first batch of the new TTartisan 28mm f/5.6 lens for Leica M-mount is already shipped to customers who ordered it last year. Today TTartisan started taking orders again on their official website (they do offer international shipping). The lens is also available for pre-order at Adorama, Amazon, B&H Photo, AliExpress, and Pergear but I think the fastest way to get the lens is if you order it directly from the manufacturer’s website.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO