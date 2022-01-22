ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Jameis Winston Return to the Saints?

By Kyle T. Mosley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis hedged a bet on 2021. He would have an outstanding season. The NFL would raise the salary-cap limit, and he'd have options for a prime contract in 2022. He went all in and signed a one-year deal when a multi-year contract would've offered security. Then the injury occurred....

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mike McCarthy News

Despite rumors about his future with the team, Mike McCarthy will remain the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports broke the news just moments ago. McCarthy led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in the regular season, but they ultimately...
Cowboys News: Sean Payton's decision makes waves in Dallas; latest on Moore, Quinn

The Cowboys didn’t even do anything Tuesday and were front-page headlines. With the announcement by Saints head coach Sean Payton that he’ll be stepping away after 16 seasons with the club, attention turned immediately to Dallas, where Payton has long been linked. The former Cowboys assistant is still close with the Jones family, leading many to assume that a reunion with America’s Team may be forthcoming for Payton. While it may be possible, it likely won’t be anytime soon, and it wouldn’t come cheap. It’s also been revealed that Payton almost jumped ship to Dallas three years ago, and it was only a news item involving an NBA superstar that soured the deal.
Sean Payton Trolls Jerry Jones with a Bottle of Wine

Like many of the people within the sound of my voice, I have been a fan of the New Orleans Saints football team since there was a New Orleans Saints football team. As a kid, I remember being disappointed that I couldn't find Saints merchandise in the Sears Wishbook because back then only a few NFL franchises were popular enough to have their merchandise pimped by Sears.
Mike Florio: I Think Brady is Retiring

Tuesday, the future of the NFC South was shaken up a bit around the Carolina Panthers when Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints after a 16-year stint as the team's head coach. This is a major blow for a Saints team who was already going through the process of replacing the legendary Drew Brees and will now have to find a way to replace the most successful coach in franchise history.
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kellen Moore News

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on a local radio show. While he was on the show, he spoke about the Cowboys coaching staff. Although he remained silent on Mike McCarthy’s future last week, Jones made it clear McCarthy was never in danger of losing his job.
Who will be the Saints' next head coach?

With Sean Payton stepping away from the game the Black and Gold are going to need a new head coach. Could that coach already be in the building? Many fans are clamoring for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to get the nod, but even if he…
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
