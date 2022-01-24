ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State rules understaffed healthcare facilities can use COVID-positive workers

Cover picture for the articleCRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR/WKRC) - Healthcare workers in Rhode Island can now continue to work if they test positive for COVID-19. That's because of critically low staffing levels at hospitals and nursing homes in the state. However, it is only allowed when staffing reaches a crisis level, and the workers...

Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
Gephardt Daily

Supreme Court blocks COVID-19 vaccination mandate for large private corporations, rule stands for healthcare workers

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13 (United Press International) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for large private corporations but allowed a vaccine requirement for healthcare workers at facilities that receive federal money. The mandate issued by the Occupational Safety...
Healthline

COVID-19 Strain: Healthcare Workers Increasingly Seek Mental Health Help

Researchers analyzed anonymous data from an Ontario database involving 34,000 physicians. They found that 27 percent more doctors sought help for burnout and substance misuse in the first year of the pandemic than in 2019. Findings indicate that psychiatrists showed the highest rate of annual visits at 3,442 visits per...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Mandates COVID-19 Booster for Healthcare Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order today requiring all workers in healthcare settings and high-risk congregate living facilities to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The requirement mandates that workers have both a primary course and booster shot and does not include a test out option. Prior to today’s executive...
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Healthcare Workers Caught in COVID Crossfire

In the past month, Cottage Hospital has experienced a 400 percent spike in the number of hospitalized COVID patients, while at the same time its own workers have increasingly called in sick. “We are feeling the impacts,” stated Cottage administrator Bob Behbehanian. In the past two weeks, Behbehanian stated, more...
beckershospitalreview.com

24 states must ensure healthcare workers are fully vaccinated by March 15, CMS says

CMS issued updated guidance Jan. 14 for enforcement of the agency's healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate, including that covered providers must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated by March 15. The updated guidance was released one day after the Supreme Court upheld the CMS rule, which requires healthcare facilities participating...
Zacks.com

Can U.S. Healthcare Handle Another Peak COVID Surge?

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. The following is based on current projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) This research institute works in the area of global health statistics and impact evaluation. The...
foxbangor.com

Aid heading to Maine healthcare facilities

STATEWIDE — U.S. Sen. Angus King announced more than $23 million in aid is heading to nine Maine healthcare facilities . The funding is being distributed to providers who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Medicare beneficiaries. King released a statement Tuesday about the funding. “Throughout...
littlevillagemag.com

Burnout deepens for Iowa healthcare workers with latest COVID surge

Rachel Fratzke led her Mercy Iowa City nursing staff in a meditation session to start the work day Monday morning. A nurse manager, she had the nurses do deep breathing exercises and think about when they first wanted to be a nurse, or how they felt about passing their certifying board exams.
knewsradio.com

SCOTUS Blocks Covid-19 Vacc Mandate At Large Companies; Approves Vacc Mandate For Healthcare Workers In Federally-Funded Facilities

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: People walk by a snow covered Supreme Court on January 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. The DC area was hit with 4-7 inches of snow accumulation with the potential of another 2-4 inches. President Donald Trump is holding off from a threatened national emergency declaration to fund a border wall amidst the longest partial government shutdown in the nation's history. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Used locally Jan 13th 2022 via Alpha Media Portland OR.
