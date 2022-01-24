ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves Gilead's Remdesivir For Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients At High Risk For Disease Progression

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) for non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19. This approval expands the role of Veklury, which is the antiviral standard of...

longbeachlocalnews.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach reports New High for Pediatric Patients with COVID-19

LONG BEACH, CA – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions from the previous week, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” said CCHA President and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat – but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ellsworth American

FDA expands use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19

ELLSWORTH — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Jan. 21 expanded the authorized use of Veklury, known commonly as remdesivir, to be used in outpatients 12 years of age and older who test positive for COVID-19. The FDA recommends using the drug for those who have mild to moderate symptoms and are not currently hospitalized but are at high risk of progressing to severe symptoms that would require hospitalization and could lead to death.
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
HEALTH
McKnight's

FDA expands use of remdesivir to skilled nursing, other non-hospital settings

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its authorization of Veklury (remdesivir) for use outside of the hospital setting, including skilled nursing facilities. Remdesivir, fully approved in October 2020 as the first COVID-19 drug, now can be used in adult and pediatric patients with mild-to moderate COVID-19 illness at high risk of progressing to severe disease, the agency announced Friday. The drug, which is administered intravenously via infusion, previously was approved only for severely ill, already hospitalized patients.
HEALTH
healthcaredive.com

US turns to Gilead's COVID-19 drug to help counter omicron

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday broadened its approval of Gilead's COVID-19 drug Veklury to include people who haven't yet been hospitalized, a move meant to help bolster the supply of drugs available to counter the omicron variant. Veklury was originally approved in the U.S. in October 2020 for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Patients With IBD With Incomplete COVID-19 Vaccinations Have More Risk of Hospitalization

Investigators analyzed data to determine the outcomes and risk factors for severe cases and how individuals with inflammatory bowel disease are affected. Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with incomplete COVID-19 vaccinations are at greater risk of hospitalization from severe COVID-19, according to the results of a study presented at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress, which took place virtually January 20 through 22, 2022.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

NIH panel updates treatment guidelines for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The National Institutes of Health has released a revised guideline for treating non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of disease progression. The update by the NIH’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel addresses the national dominance of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant and the resulting loss of efficacy in two standard-of-care monoclonal antibodies [mAbs]: bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, and casirivimab plus imdevimab (REGEN-COV).
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Q&A: The evolving data on treating COVID-19 patients

Remdesivir. Monoclonal antibodies. Rheumatoid medication to treat COVID-19. Bills hoping to legitimize ivermectin. Fourteen drugs with emergency use authorization and only one with full approval. With dueling medical advice from social media and physicians, it’s no wonder ever-evolving COVID-19 treatment is hard to decipher.  But here’s where it gets really complicated – especially for medical […] The post Q&A: The evolving data on treating COVID-19 patients appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Gilead’s Veklury obtains FDA approval to treat Covid-19 outpatients

The authorised dosage is daily intravenous doses of Veklury to be administered for three consecutive days. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted expedited approval to a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of Gilead Sciences’ Veklury (remdesivir) to treat adult and adolescent Covid-19 patients in the non-hospital setting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

Report: FDA to restrict use of COVID antibody drugs

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to restrict the use of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly as they are ineffective against the Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The FDA action will involve revising the emergency use authorizations for the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes remdesivir as outpatient COVID-19 treatment

The FDA on Jan. 21 expanded its emergency use authorization for remdesivir to include the drug's use in nonhospitalized patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who have a high risk of their case becoming severe. Prior to the agency's announcement via news release, the intravenous treatment had been limited to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

