Spain

Airbnb wins case over responsibility for listings in Spain

By Linda Fox
phocuswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court in Spain has ruled that hosts, rather than Airbnb, are responsible for the information contained on a listing. The case dates back to 2015 and a dispute with the Catalan government over Airbnb reviewing all listings. Both Airbnb and HomeAway were hit with fines of $635,000...

www.phocuswire.com

