Middle East

Houthi attacks rattle some United Arab Emirates residents

By Alexander Cornwell
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
ABU DHABI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Two missile attacks in a week on the United Arab Emirates have left some residents feeling on edge about security for the first time in the Gulf state's capital Abu Dhabi, home to high rise towers, world-class museums and a Formula One race track.

The UAE, a business safe haven that had seen none of the violence suffered by some other Arab countries, was shaken by a Jan. 17 raid by Yemen's Houthi movement that killed three people in Abu Dhabi, the first such confirmed attack on its soil.

On Monday, residents were awoken by the sounds of loud blasts over the coastal capital in the early hours of the morning as the UAE intercepted another strike.

"Definitely we are nervous", South African sonographer Shaynaaz Govinda, 31, who has lived in the country for three years, told Reuters at an Abu Dhabi shopping centre on Monday.

"But we have full faith in the UAE leaders ... I'm sure they have a good defence system," she said.

The UAE, which prides itself on its safety and stability and until recently rarely discussed its security publicly, said the latest attack was thwarted and that there were no casualties.

Sales and marketing executive Randa Rizk, a 35-year-old Egyptian, said she was feeling "a little worried" but also voiced confidence in the government's ability to continue providing a safe country for her family and others to live in.

A majority of those living in the UAE, a leading global travel hub, tourism destination and commercial, are foreigners with many residing in oil-rich Abu Dhabi.

There was no apparent heightened level of security in Abu Dhabi on Monday, with residents seemingly moving around freely.

"Life is normal," said 57-year-old Indian expatriate Nilanjan Sen, who has lived in the UAE for past 22 years.

Taking to Twitter, prominent Emirati political analyst Abdulkhaleq Abdulla told his over 200,000 followers that the UAE is "confident in its defences and capabilities and strives for the security of its citizens and residents".

While Abu Dhabi holds the country's oil wealth, neighbouring Dubai has an economy focused on tourism and international business, and is more vulnerable to shocks.

"This is worrying but honestly I don't see a lot of ground level discussion on this," said an analyst at a bank in Dubai who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Khaled Majeed, fund manager at SAM Capital in London, said the attacks so far seemed to be more of a warning to the UAE, which is backing Yemeni forces who recently joined fighting against the Houthis in two energy producing provinces.

But some residents worry about further escalations.

"I moved here thinking there would be less chaos," said American medical student Tahlia Rivera, 19, "Overall I feel safe but I don’t know how it will escalate."

Additional reporting by Lisa Barrington, Yousef Saba, Doyinsola Oladipo and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Michael Georgy and Alexander Cornwell, Editing by William Maclean

NPR

Photos show the aftermath of the fatal Abu Dhabi attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
TheAtlantaVoice

US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi

By Becky Anderson, Sarah El Sirgany, Helen Regan, Mostafa Salem and Barbara Starr, CNN The US military joined with the United Arab Emirates on Monday to counter a missile attack by Yemen’s Houthis on an air base near its capital Abu Dhabi, where approximately 2,000 American service members and personnel are stationed, US officials said. […] The post US, UAE intercept Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MILITARY
AFP

Yemen rebels lose key battleground area after missile attack on UAE

Yemen's Huthi rebels were expelled from a key battleground district by UAE-trained Giants Brigade fighters, the militia said Tuesday, a day after the insurgents' latest missile attack on Abu Dhabi. On Monday, the rebels renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi when two ballistic missiles were intercepted over the city, scattering debris. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Houthis target Abu Dhabi with further ballistic missile attacks

The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

Twice in the past week, Yemen’s rebels have launched attacks with missiles and drones on the United Arab Emirates a major escalation for one of the world’s most protracted conflicts. The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week’s attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting U.S. and British forces.Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a yearslong humanitarian disaster in the Arab world’s poorest country.The war...
MIDDLE EAST
Interesting Engineering

Drones Are Banned in The UAE After a Deadly Drone Attack

A growing number of countries are banning the use of commercial drones amid concerns that they can be relatively easily converted into killing machines. The United Arab Emirates joined that list over the weekend by announcing a nationwide ban on the use of consumer drones, barring exemptions, a report from The Verge reveals.
WORLD
travelnoire.com

How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In The United Arab Emirates

There’s no better feeling when traveling through the world than seeing others that look like you on the same journey. In the last decade, places like The United Arab Emirates have become popular among Black expats who have decided to stay long-term. Many have even made the leap to open Black-owned businesses in the country as well.
ECONOMY
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel’s president to make first-ever state visit to United Arab Emirates

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will make a first-ever state visit to the United Arab Emirates, announced the president’s office on Tuesday. The visit, which is slated for Jan. 30-31, will include stops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The president will hold meetings with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed...
WORLD
Boston Globe

United Arab Emirates sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with casino giant Wynn Resorts. The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about gambling coming to the...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Herzog to make first UAE visit by Israeli head of state

Israel's figurehead president will make the first visit to the United Arab Emirates by the country's head of state next week, his office said Tuesday. The high profile visit by President Isaac Herzog aims at further cementing the burgeoning ties between the two states following the normalization of relations under the so-called “Abraham Accords.” Herzog will fly to Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Gulf state's crown prince and de facto ruler, as well as Emirati leaders and members of the small Jewish community. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali...
WORLD
The Independent

People posting videos of UAE attack summoned under vague law

State prosecutors in Abu Dhabi summoned people who shared videos on social media of Emirati defense forces intercepting missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis at the nation's capital, a state-run report said Wednesday. The move by prosecutors against social media users indicates the destabilizing potential of continued attacks on the United Arab Emirates, even if the missiles are intercepted without injury to residents as happened on Monday. The United Arab Emirates relies on millions of foreigners for its economic survival; a perception of instability threatens this business model. The UAE which is also home to the gleaming tourism...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Yemen's Houthis fail in second missile attack on UAE

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi movement, aligned with Iran, launched a missile attack at the United Arab Emirates on Monday that targeted a base hosting the U.S. military but was thwarted by U.S.-built Patriot interceptors, U.S. and Emirati officials said. The attack, which sent U.S. troops into bunkers,...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

UAE to lift entry, transit ban on passengers from 12 African countries

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will lift an entry and transit ban on on Saturday on travellers who had recently visited South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia and eight other African countries. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) said late on Wednesday it...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UAE Summons People for Sharing Videos of Missile Attack Interception

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors' office said on Wednesday it had summoned several people for sharing videos showing defence systems intercepting Monday's missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24/?enowpopup by Yemen's Houthi movement. The UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub, rarely discusses its security in public but had confirmed...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

