Saint Cloud, MN

Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night...

Ice Camping is a Trend in Central Minnesota

A new trend is becoming popular in Central Minnesota, ice camping. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says people are bringing a tiny house or ice house onto the ice and spend the weekend there. Schmitt says whole families are doing this. He says they are spending some of the time ice fishing but most of the time watching movies, playing cards and things like that. Schmitt says they will stay out there regardless of how the fishing is.
HOBBIES
How St. Cloud Schools Determine School Closures or Delays

The cold weather we are experiencing this week could help to a school closure, delay or a flexible learning day for St. Cloud area schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says he is having conversations today with other St. Cloud area Superintendents about how they may handle the cold weather that is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Jett says they are getting weather information from the National Weather Service and St. Cloud State University.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Wind Chill Advisory, Warning Through Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Monday through midnight. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from midnight through noon on Tuesday. A Wind Chill Advisory from noon on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. For the wind chill warning,...
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Activities/Events to Explore in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She highlighted some indoor and outdoor winter activities to take part in the state. This includes this weekend's Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Winter Activities/Events. Explore Minnesota’s event database highlights hundreds of seasonal events across the state:. In the Twin...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

