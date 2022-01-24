Wind Chill Advisory, Warning Through Wednesday

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer and Lawrence counties through Thursday morning. Wind chill values as low as -15° to -20° are possible at times. At those levels, frostbite is possible in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. In addition to bundling yourself, all pets should be brought indoors or must have adequate shelter from the cold.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO