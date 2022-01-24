ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory, Warning Through Wednesday

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Monday...

Related
WYTV.com

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Thursday morning

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer and Lawrence counties through Thursday morning. Wind chill values as low as -15° to -20° are possible at times. At those levels, frostbite is possible in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. In addition to bundling yourself, all pets should be brought indoors or must have adequate shelter from the cold.
ENVIRONMENT
flackbroadcasting.com

NWS: Wind Chill Advisory for entire listening area through 10:00 a.m. Thursday

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed...
LEWIS, NY
WTAJ

What causes a Wind Chill Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Northwestern PA which includes Jefferson County. The advisory goes into effect tonight at 7 pm until 11 am Thursday. Wind chills will reach as low as 15 below zero. In order for the National Weather Service to issue a...
ENVIRONMENT
St. Cloud, MN
