The U.S. is expected to install 4.6 gigawatts of floating wind capacity by 2035, making it the largest market globally for this type of power generation,. to BloombergNEF. That’s despite only one floating turbine set to be installed in the country’s waters prior to 2030. The U.K. and South Korea are projected to be the next biggest markets, with an estimated 4 gigawatts and 3 gigawatts of installed capacity in 2035, respectively. Floating wind in the U.S. will be driven by states with deep waters near their coasts, like California, Oregon, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Maine.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO