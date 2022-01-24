Winter Indoor League Week Three

Shields Elementary fifth-grader Logan Cortijo plays travel ball for Henlopen Soccer Club and was nominated to play at the Soccer Youth All-American Series in Florida in December, when his team won the championship for its age bracket. Logan was selected from that tournament to play at the final cup of the All-American series in Texas this March. Henlopen Soccer Club Assistant Director of Coaching Patrick Kilby said Logan is very talented and has a bright future. "He loves to play the game, and has grown quite a bit over the years in his level of play and technical abilities. He is a great ambassador for Henlopen Soccer Club as he continues to find ways to improve his game." Logan’s favorite positions are right mid, center mid and striker. Going pro is his ultimate goal, but for now, the best part of the game is having fun with friends. Logan is in the Cape Accelerated Program and part of the Leader in Me initiative at Shields.

SOCCER ・ 19 HOURS AGO