ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Winter Indoor League Week Three

By meisenhour
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teams returned to action following the break so our winter coaches could attend the Winter Escape tourney in Sanford, Florida, last weekend. In the first game of the night, Mt-Olive defeated Coker by a final of 3-0 with all the goals coming from the DiStefano family: Brielle had 2 and...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Things Get Heated In College Basketball Handshake Line

A scuffle broke out in the handshake line following an SEC basketball game between Florida and. Things started to get out of hand shortly after the No. 18 Volunteers closed out a 78-71 win on their home floor. As the two teams got together for a customary handshake, players started to exchange words from a distance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week Jan. 28

Shields Elementary fifth-grader Logan Cortijo plays travel ball for Henlopen Soccer Club and was nominated to play at the Soccer Youth All-American Series in Florida in December, when his team won the championship for its age bracket. Logan was selected from that tournament to play at the final cup of the All-American series in Texas this March. Henlopen Soccer Club Assistant Director of Coaching Patrick Kilby said Logan is very talented and has a bright future. "He loves to play the game, and has grown quite a bit over the years in his level of play and technical abilities. He is a great ambassador for Henlopen Soccer Club as he continues to find ways to improve his game." Logan’s favorite positions are right mid, center mid and striker. Going pro is his ultimate goal, but for now, the best part of the game is having fun with friends. Logan is in the Cape Accelerated Program and part of the Leader in Me initiative at Shields.
SOCCER
Cadillac News

Indoor league puts new spin on golf

CADILLAC — Golf is a familiar sport to most, but it’s lesser-known cousin, disc golf, has grown in popularity over the last few years. With almost eight years of combined disc golf experience, Cadillac residents James Coffit and Derek Weible decided to start an indoor league, called the Cadillac Area Disc Golf Association (CADGA), for anyone interested in the sport.
CADILLAC, MI
Cape Gazette

Sussex Central wrestling stops Cape 34-31

News flash! Cape versus Central dual-meet wrestling matches are always serious business. The grappling is intense with the house lights turned down, and each match is critical. The Golden Knights outlasted Cape 34-31 Jan. 26, holding off a late Cape surge. The Vikings outscored Sussex Central 20-6 over the final...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Schultz Earns SSAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Honors

MOUNT VERNON, Ga. -- Brewton-Parker Men’s Track & Field student-athlete Brandon Schultz was named the SSAC Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, conference officials announced on Tuesday. Schultz picks up his first conference weekly honor of the season for his performance at the Carolina Challenge over the...
MOUNT VERNON, GA
ucmathletics.com

Burton Voted MIAA Indoor Field Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Central Missouri Jennies track and field senior thrower Ashlan Burton was voted the MIAA Women's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for her performance in the throwing cage during the week of Jan. 16-23, the conference office announced Tuesday, Jan. 25. It's her third-career athlete...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy