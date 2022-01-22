‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Addresses a Detail About ‘Ennis’ That Really Bothers Fans

Are you watching Yellowstone? The entire world seems to know about it, and it seems everyone is watching. There are those of us who might have only discovered the amazingness that stars like Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes – and Kelly Reilly is the superstar of the entire series if we are being completely honest – bring to the television, but it doesn’t matter if you’ve been watching since day one or you’ve been binging the show for the past two weeks and are almost finished with season three. The point is that this is a great show, and the other point is that there is a prequel to this show. 1883 is the prequel, and it is set to show us how the Dutton family got to the point they are at today. While we have yet to binge this one, stars like Eric Nelsen are making this hit show the kind of hit show that will be next on our list. If you don’t know the elusive, talented, and exceptionally well-respected Eric Nelsen, now is the time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO