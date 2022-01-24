Shareholder value and stakeholder capitalism

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Richard Edelman’s annual Trust survey is out this morning, timed for a Davos meeting that has gone virtual because of Omicron. The survey of 36,000 people in 27 countries shows that business is again the most trusted institution around the world, while government and media have entered what Edelman calls “a distrust spiral,” pursuing “exaggeration and division to gain clicks and votes.” The survey also shows that, by large margins, respondents in the 27 countries want business to play a larger role on climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling and addressing racial injustice. You can see the full results here. Bottom line, says Edelman: “Societal leadership is now a core function of business.”

