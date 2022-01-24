ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shareholder value and stakeholder capitalism

Cover picture for the articleA growing body of opinion asserts that the current model of capitalism has failed because of an excessive focus on shareholder interests without sufficient regard to other stakeholders. Its proponents advocate an alternative form of capitalism – stakeholder capitalism. Investors can, and should, use their position of influence...

Fast Company

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink launches Center for Stakeholder Capitalism, says it’s not ‘woke’

While the idea of stakeholder capitalism is a noble one, some critics (including in a recent New York Times essay) have pointed out how it’s become a buzzword in the world of the super-rich—a term thrown around to elevate their own status. Regardless, the CEO of the world’s largest asset fund has clearly embraced the term in his 2022 letter. As Fink describes it:
BUSINESS
Fortune

Stakeholder capitalism is under attack from both the right and the left

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Richard Edelman’s annual Trust survey is out this morning, timed for a Davos meeting that has gone virtual because of Omicron. The survey of 36,000 people in 27 countries shows that business is again the most trusted institution around the world, while government and media have entered what Edelman calls “a distrust spiral,” pursuing “exaggeration and division to gain clicks and votes.” The survey also shows that, by large margins, respondents in the 27 countries want business to play a larger role on climate change, economic inequality, workforce reskilling and addressing racial injustice. You can see the full results here. Bottom line, says Edelman: “Societal leadership is now a core function of business.”
ECONOMY
eWeek

The Successful CISO: How to Build Stakeholder Trust

If we track the recent progress of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), there’s good reason to wonder if they are headed toward the visibility once reserved for CEOs, given how today’s dramatic security challenges have boosted their profile. In a relatively short time, we’ve seen cybersecurity move...
BUSINESS
#Shareholder Value#Capitalism#Stakeholder#Corporate Behaviour
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four members to its board of trustees, a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000.The foundation said it would search for new trustees in July after its two co-chairs and trustees — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates -- announced their divorce.Wednesday's announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. However, Gates and French Gates will continue to have additional authority as co-chairs...
CHARITIES
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS

