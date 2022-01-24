ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mutations Behind the Omicron Variant’s High Rate of Infection Identified

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Omicron variant continues to infect people around the world, researchers at the University of Missouri have identified the highly prevalent, specific mutations that are causing the Omicron variant’s high rate of infection. The findings help explain how the new variant can escape pre-existing antibodies present in...

The Independent

More dangerous variants could emerge from soaring Omicron cases, says WHO

The spread of Covid-19 cases related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of new and more dangerous variants, a World Health Organisation official has warned. “The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant,” WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood said on Tuesday.Since the highly-contagious variant was first detected in November, it has emerged in at least 128 countries.“Omicron is lethal, it can cause death ... Maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who is to say...
Fortune

Fauci says Omicron is peaking in the U.S.—but we must adopt 4 COVID defenses to keep the virus at a 'level of control'

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Sunday, the White House’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was “as confident as you can be” that Omicron cases across the U.S. will peak in February, as case numbers appear to have crested in some regions of the country.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
The Weather Channel

Omicron Symptoms: Sore Throat, Lower Back Pain, Nausea and Other Signs of Omicron Infection to Watch Out For

The Omicron variant of COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus has taken the world by storm, with cases associated with it rising at an unprecedented rate around the globe. While it appears to be less severe than the Delta variant that dominated the second wave of COVID-19 in India—especially among vaccinated individuals—the WHO has warned against categorising it as 'mild'.
Fortune

COVID boosters do not provide protection against against Omicron, study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.
The Independent

Former FDA chief says Omicron may be the end of Covid as infections and deaths continue to rise

Dr Scott Gottlieb, the former chief of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that the onset of the Omicron variant may be a sign that the pandemic is coming to an end. During an appearance on CBNC's Squawk Box, Dr Gottlieb said researchers were cautiously optimistic that Omicron will become the dominant strain of the coronavirus. "We've seen this virus continue to drift and undergo gradual evolution...there is a presumption at some point we are going to have a dominant lineage," he said. "The conventional wisdom right now is it's likely to be Omicron."That news may be difficult...
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
Nature.com

The antigenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Delta variants aggregated 10 high-frequency mutations in RBD has not changed sufficiently to replace the current vaccine strain

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 18 (2022) Cite this article. Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants are the most serious problem for COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment. To determine whether the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine strain should be updated following variant emergence like seasonal flu vaccine, the changed degree on antigenicity of SARS-CoV-2 variants and H3N2 flu vaccine strains was compared. The neutralization activities of Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants' spike protein-immunized sera were analysed against the eight current epidemic variants and 20 possible variants combining the top 10 prevalent RBD mutations based on the Delta variant, which were constructed using pseudotyped viruses. Meanwhile, the neutralization activities of convalescent sera and current inactivated and recombinant protein vaccine-elicited sera were also examined against all possible Delta variants. Eight HA protein-expressing DNAs elicited-animal sera were also tested against eight pseudotyped viruses of H3N2 flu vaccine strains from 2011"“2019. Our results indicate that the antigenicity changes of possible Delta variants were mostly within four folds, whereas the antigenicity changes among different H3N2 vaccine strains were approximately 10"“100-fold. Structural analysis of the antigenic characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 and H3N2 mutations supports the neutralization results. This study indicates that the antigenicity changes of the current SARS-CoV-2 may not be sufficient to require replacement of the current vaccine strain.
CBS News

Scientists keep an eye on "stealth" Omicron variant BA.2

Scientists and health officials around the world are keeping their eyes on a version of the Omicron variant that has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, is widely considered stealthier than the original version of Omicron...
International Business Times

Stealth Omicron Variant Is Harder To Detect, Could Be More Contagious

A new subvariant of Omicron, dubbed BA.2, may have genetic traits that make it harder to detect in tests than the original version of the highly transmissible variant. Some scientists and health experts said the new sub-lineage “stealth omicron” has particular mutations that make it harder for lab-based PCR tests to detect. This means that a person who is showing symptoms attributed to “stealth omicron” may test positive for COVID-19 in all the usual tests, but they may not necessarily test positive for the new subvariant.
Medical News Today

Magnesium may prime the immune system to fight cancer and infections

Magnesium deficiency has links to a wide range of diseases. Researchers have now shown in mice how magnesium improves the ability of the immune system to eliminate infected and cancerous cells. Their analysis of data from clinical studies also suggests that low serum levels of the substance are associated with...
bhekisisa.org

Mutating toward mildness: How Omicron's changes make it less deadly

COVID patients in South Africa had reduced chances of developing severe disease and dying from Omicron infection during the country’s fourth wave. People infected with Omicron were two-thirds less likely to need hospital care, data from the United Kingdom shows. But the high rates of cases caused by the...
