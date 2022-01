Over the course of the pandemic, the University Counseling Center (UCC) has witnessed significant increases in anxiety and depression among the student population. “At the UCC we have seen an increase in pandemic-related anxiety specifically, such as fear of contracting COVID-19 or losing a loved one to the pandemic,” Dr. Tess Kilwein, the Director of Clinical Training at UCC, said.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO