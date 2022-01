Governor Janet Mills will deliver Maine's State of the State Address in person, next month, instead of the virtual speech she gave in 2021. Throughout the pandemic, Governor Mills has talked about life getting back to normal, with restaurants reopening, relaxation of the mask mandates, and other changes that would make us feel like the pandemic might be slowing down. And, in some ways, life is a little more 'normal' than it has been for the past 18 months. Kids are in school and many shuttered businesses have reopened.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO