Serum or Plasma for Quantification of Direct Oral Anticoagulants?

Aspirin (ASA) is widely used as an antiplatelet therapeutic drug in secondary prevention. Last years brought many reports on ASA resistance or high on-treatment platelet reactivity (HTPR) to aspirin.This study is a post-hoc prospective analysis with 30 patients evaluated during follow up on average of 6.3 years after hospitalization from myocardial infarction. The examined population was divided into two subgroups according to the response to ASA. In order to estimate the function of blood platelets and their responsiveness to acetylsalicylic acid therapy, ASPI-test was used. The measurements were performed by the method of whole blood impedance aggregometry. During long-term follow up significantly higher percentage of high platelet reactivity was observed, compared with previous visits (p = 0.00001). Considering clinical endpoints of the research that were connected with coronary disease, no differences were obtained.The frequency of HTPR to aspirin in this study was higher than data reported in literature among subjects with CV diseases. In long-term observation the highest percentage of ASA non-responders was reported (58.6%). HTPR to aspirin did not affect the presence of the clinical endpoints for the study.

