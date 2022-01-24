No difference in radiologic outcomes for natalizumab patients treated with extended interval dosing compared with standard interval dosing: Real-world evidence from MS PATHS.
Extended interval dosing (EID; average dosing interval approximately every 6 weeks) of natalizumab is associated with significantly lower risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy than standard interval dosing (SID; every 4 weeks) in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). Real-world studies, though limited, suggest that natalizumab effectiveness is generally maintained in patients...www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0