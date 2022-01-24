Interprofessional collaboration and communication to facilitate implementation of cognitive rehabilitation in persons with brain injury.
By Brigid Waldron-Perrine,Raksha Mudar,Pauline Mashima,Katharine Seagly,McKay Sohlberg,Kathleen T Bechtold,Diane Paul,Lisa Milman,Teresa Ashman,KellyAnn Peña,Rose Dunn. Cognitive rehabilitation encompasses therapeutic services directed at improving cognitive functioning and functional abilities in individuals with brain injury. The term cognitive rehabilitation, however, is often broadly defined, and interventions delivered by individual disciplines may vary in their...www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0