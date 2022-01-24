ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Interprofessional collaboration and communication to facilitate implementation of cognitive rehabilitation in persons with brain injury.

 3 days ago

By Brigid Waldron-Perrine,Raksha Mudar,Pauline Mashima,Katharine Seagly,McKay Sohlberg,Kathleen T Bechtold,Diane Paul,Lisa Milman,Teresa Ashman,KellyAnn Peña,Rose Dunn. Cognitive rehabilitation encompasses therapeutic services directed at improving cognitive functioning and functional abilities in individuals with brain injury. The term cognitive rehabilitation, however, is often broadly defined, and interventions delivered by individual disciplines may vary in their...

SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Rutgers University#Brain Injury#Rehabilitation Psychology#Michigan Medicine#University Of Michigan#Dunn Cognitive
Upworthy

Teacher tapes hockey pucks under the desks of students to prepare them for an active shooter

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A high school teacher from Michigan went viral after giving her students hockey pucks for self-defense in the event of an active shooter situation. The controversial video has since been taken down. While many praised her for preparing the students for a worst-case scenario, others lamented the dystopian horror that children in America have to live through. Carly Zacharias who goes by @crzachar on TikTok shared a video explaining the instructions she has given her students to follow if they are faced with an active shooter situation. Carly Zacharias is a high school Spanish teacher in Oakland County, Michigan, reported Newsweek.
PUBLIC SAFETY
physiciansweekly.com

Gynaecologic Surgery Prophylactic Negative Pressure Wound Therapy After Laparotomy

For a study, researchers wanted to determine the efficacy of preventive negative pressure wound treatment in patients having laparotomy for gynecologic surgery. Researchers carried out a randomized controlled experiment. Eligible, consenting patients, regardless of BMI, having laparotomy for probable gynecologic cancer were randomly assigned to conventional gauze or negative pressure wound care. Patients with BMIs of 40 or higher who had the benign disease were also eligible. Following skin closure, participants were randomly assigned to groups based on their BMI. The main result was wound complication within 30 days following surgery. A sample size of 343 (N=686) was intended for each group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Transfusion Risk Factors Following Total Joint Arthroplasty in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

For a study, it was determined that despite excellent treatments, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) caused joint deterioration, necessitating total joint arthroplasty to keep patients functional. A blood transfusion was expected to be given to between 16% and 70% of those having total joint arthroplasty of the hip or knee. Researchers identified the risk factors for blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients. Researchers investigated demographic and clinical risk variables related to getting a blood transfusion after total joint arthroplasty in RA patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Anti–Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapies’ Efficacy and Drug Survival in Spondyloarthritis Patients

For a study, researchers wanted to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of the first anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNFi) medication and to discover the variables related to drug cessation in patients with spondyloarthritis. They reviewed medical records studies. Patients with spondyloarthritis who were prescribed the first TNFi in the Rheumatic Disease Prior Authorization registry between December 2009 and October 2014 were included. Clinical baseline data were obtained. To investigate variables related to medication cessation, the Cox proportional hazards model was utilized.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
physiciansweekly.com

Baricitinib 2 mg Extended Safety Study in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that in the European Union and Japan, baricitinib, a selective Janus kinase 1/Janus kinase 2 inhibitor, was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults for systemic therapy. Researchers wanted to assess the safety of baricitinib 2 mg in an Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Retacrit®, Biosimilar of Epoetin alfa, in Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia in Routine Practice: Impact of Iron Supplementation.

To evaluate in real-life conditions the effectiveness and safety of a biosimilar of epoetin alpha (Retacrit®) in chemotherapy-induced anemia and the impact of iron supplementation. This was a longitudinal, observational, prospective study of 12-16 weeks conducted in 195 French centers. The primary endpoint was the achievement of target Hb...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Analysis of Specialist and Patient Perspectives on Strategies to Improve Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Among Persons With Psoriatic Disease.

Patients with psoriatic disease are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which is a leading cause of mortality in this population. However, many of these patients do not have an active relationship with a primary care physician, and there may be a role for specialist-led care in prevention of CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KFVS12

Caruthersville schools suspend in-person classes; implements AMI plan

Paducah Tilghman High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday-Friday, January 13-14. Gov. Pritzker gives update on COVID-19 surge in Ill. White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron. Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST. |. As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
physiciansweekly.com

Nerve pathology and neuropathic pain after whiplash injury: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

There is no clear understanding of the mechanisms causing persistent pain in patients with whiplash-associated disorder (WAD). The aim of this systematic review was to assess the evidence for nerve pathology and neuropathic pain in patients with WAD. EMBASE, PubMed, CINAHL (EBSCO), and MEDLINE were searched from inception to September 1, 2020. Study quality and risk of bias were assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Quality Assessment Scales. Fifty-four studies reporting on 390,644 patients and 918 controls were included. Clinical questionnaires suggested symptoms of predominant neuropathic characteristic in 34% of patients (range 25%-75%). The mean prevalence of nerve pathology detected with neurological examination was 13% (0%-100%) and 32% (10%-100%) with electrodiagnostic testing. Patients independent of WAD severity (Quebec Task Force grades I-IV) demonstrated significantly impaired sensory detection thresholds of the index finger compared with controls, including mechanical (SMD 0.65 [0.30; 1.00] P < 0.005), current (SMD 0.82 [0.25; 1.39] P = 0.0165), cold (SMD -0.43 [-0.73; -0.13] P = 0.0204), and warm detection (SMD 0.84 [0.25; 1.42] P = 0.0200). Patients with WAD had significantly heightened nerve mechanosensitivity compared with controls on median nerve pressure pain thresholds (SMD -1.10 [-1.50; -0.70], P < 0.0001) and neurodynamic tests (SMD 1.68 [0.92; 2.44], P = 0.0004). Similar sensory dysfunction and nerve mechanosensitivity was seen in WAD grade II, which contradicts its traditional definition of absent nerve involvement. Our findings strongly suggest a subset of patients with WAD demonstrate signs of peripheral nerve pathology and neuropathic pain. Although there was heterogeneity among some studies, typical WAD classifications may need to be reconsidered and include detailed clinical assessments for nerve integrity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

A Wireless Self-Guided Fatal Heart Rate Monitor’s Accuracy, Clinical Utility, and Usability

For a study, researchers tried to assess the accuracy, clinical value, and usability of a wireless fetal and maternal heartbeat monitor for monitoring fetal heart rate (FHR). A convenience sample of women aged 18 years or older with a singleton pregnancy of at least 12 weeks gestation was studied in prospective, single-center research. To assess accuracy, fetal heart rate recordings were made using both the heartbeat monitor and cardiotocography. In the clinic, clinicians employed a heartbeat monitor. Women utilized the gadget on their own during clinic visits or at home. Obstetricians evaluated the clinical usefulness of FHR traces. The System Usability Scale was used by women to assess the cardiac monitor.
TECHNOLOGY

