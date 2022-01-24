Severity stages of obesity-related breathing disorders – a cross-sectional cohort study.

For a study, it was determined that patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Exercise reduces various CV risk variables in the general population. Researchers tested the hypothesis that increased exercise is related to a protective traditional and non-traditional CV risk factor profile in RA patients in cross-sectional research. In 165 patients with RA, patient-reported exercise outside of daily activities was quantified using time and metabolic equivalents per week (METmin/week), as well as CV risk factors such as blood pressure, standard lipid profiles, lipoprotein particle concentrations (NMR spectroscopy), and vascular indices. The connection between exercise and CV risk variables was evaluated regardless of whether patients exercised or not, and after age, race, and gender were taken into account.

FITNESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO