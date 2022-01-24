ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severity stages of obesity-related breathing disorders – a cross-sectional cohort study.

There is a general underappreciation of the spectrum of obesity-related breathing disorders and their consequences. We therefore compared characteristics of obese patients with eucapnic obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), OSA with obesity-related sleep hypoventilation (ORSH) or obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS) to identify the major determinants of hypoventilation. In this prospective,...

