Voices: I’ve made Boris Johnson a five-point plan to get him out of trouble

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

It seems that Boris Johnson , as is usual when he finds himself in bother, wants to “get the old band back”. He’d like to be able to rely once again on Eddie Lister to run his office, just as he did at City Hall when he was mayor of London; and also to benefit from the sound, blunt advice proffered by Sir Lynton Crosby , who helped him win the 2019 general election (how distant those halcyon days feel now!) – preferably with the hands-on presence of David Canzini, a Crosby associate.

For reasons that are fairly obvious, the Team Boris recruitment drive is going about as well as a dead dingo trying to win Crufts, as Sir Lynton might put it. The prime minister’s prestige is as broken as poor little Wilf’s swing. Even the prospect of a swift knighthood or peerage in the inevitable resignation honours seems not to be enticing the talent to besmirch their reputations by association with Boris’s sinking boat. In the words of one spad to Johnson’s existing chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield , they wouldn’t piss on Johnson’s head if he was on fire. Such a shame.

So, motivated solely by a sense of public service (though an MBE would be nice), I have crafted a five-point plan to rescue the prime minister. Unlike the ambitiously named – but ultimately failed – Operation Red Meat and Operation Save Big Dog , these are proper policies aimed at giving the parliamentary Conservative Party what it has dreamed of, regardless of the national interest, public finances, or, indeed, logic. Here, then, is my letter to Johnson, and a manifesto for the Johnson leadership relaunch.

First, prime minister, it should be obvious but it needs saying: if you want to keep your job, give your MPs what they want. So you must cancel the tax hike – the planned rise in employees’ and employers’ national insurance contributions. This alone would be sufficient to save you from certain destruction.

The justifications are obvious – relieving the squeeze on hard-working families, listening to The People, who you obviously revere, and boosting (always a good word, that) businesses and job creation. Cakeism has always been the religion of the Johnsonites, and they sincerely believe that cutting taxes – any taxes – won’t cost the Treasury a penny in the long run, because tax cuts pay for themselves by stimulating a tsunami of entrepreneurial energy, new jobs and big profits, now taking advantage of the ever-blossoming opportunities presented by Brexit . After all, what was the bloomin’ point of Brexit otherwise? (The question is rhetorical, of course.)

For the sceptics who still unaccountably refuse to “believe in Britain”, you can get Rishi to draft some waffle about inflation expanding tax revenues and lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, but you know your MPs don’t care about that stuff anyway. They want something they can sell in time for the May council elections. If Rishi cuts up rough then he can clear off, taking his tax hikes with him. We’ll see how he gets on with his shadow leadership campaign then.

If the northern lot want you to splash the cash, then it’s the same idea – believing in Britain, building back better, levelling up, and spending more of the taxpayers’ money on schemes that will make the red wall MPs look like they were worth voting for.

Second, in the same vein, you have to drop VAT on gas and electricity bills (a Brexit bonus now we’re out of the EU), scale back the green levies on them, and organise a huge subsidy to smooth out the spike in the gas price that is expected to subside in 2023. You’ll be “flattening the sombrero” again, and people can thank you for that. Again, just tell the Treasury to stick it on the tab (the national debt, which is about investing in building back better, remember).

Third, you’re good at winning referendums, so let’s have another one – on net zero. Your backbenchers hate the green thing, so they will love this, and it’s an easy, cost-free way to buy support. They’ll be tearing Graham Brady’s door down to get their no-confidence letters back. The planet can look after itself, whereas your leadership can’t.

As ever in the World of Johnson, if you declare that a problem will be solved by the common sense of the great British people expressed in a referendum, then it will indeed be settled for all time, or at least postponed until you clock up more days in No 10 than “girly swot” David Cameron managed. That, after all, was the reason you went for the job in the first place, if you recall.

For trick No 4, we must slap the marzipan on the cake of cakeism. You should just trigger Article 16, and prove to the world that you can be outside the EU and have no hard border in Ireland. You don’t need any legislation to do this: just dare the EU to break the Good Friday Agreement by sticking up border posts, and gamble that they won’t. If they start a trade war, that’s fine, too; shortages and inflation are all on them, for treating Britain like a “third country”. How dare they! Win-win.

Last, Boris, we start up a few more culture wars. You seem to have lost your touch on these lately – that business with the BBC licence fee just fell apart for lack of preparation. This time you need some policies that actually benefit from not being thought through. You need otherwise needless provocations that will start a civil war inside the Labour Party – not your party. You could get Priti to publish a Safe Spaces for Women bill, just to challenge Labour (and SNP) MPs to support it – and you know how the issue of trans rights gets them arguing among themselves.

Patriotism, they say, is the last refuge of the scoundrel, so it should work. We can make flying the union flag compulsory on all university buildings, schools, hospitals and – albeit a bit bizarrely – care homes and job centres. Not to mention food banks – because we should be proud of them, too, as Rees-Mogg once pointed out. Completely daft, but again you’ll be sure to flush out some Labour councillors and backbench MPs to denounce our national flag, and make them look like they “hate Britain”.

You might not want to revive the new royal yacht project, but you could still propose that “God Save the Queen’’ be sung at all designated major sporting events, including the darts and crown green bowls. And Crufts. Such spontaneous shows of affection for the nation are already commonplace at football matches. How about a Protection of Statues and Monuments bill? It need never be law, but it will buy you some time.

A national referendum on bringing back the death penalty for certain heinous crimes might be worth a shot as well. Anything goes, really, just to remind people about what should be obvious – that only the Conservatives love this country; and only you, Boris Johnson, embody the qualities that won two world wars, one World Cup, three Eurovision Song Contests, a referendum and the 2019 general election. Trebles all round, I say.

The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
The Independent

Poll finds Tory voters back police probe into Boris Johnson

Six in 10 Conservative voters (59 per cent) back the police investigation into allegations that parties at 10 Downing Street breached lockdown rules, according to a new survey.The polling figures were released as Liberal Democrats called for prime minister Boris Johnson to be put on gardening leave until the Metropolitan Police inquiry is concluded – a process which could take months.Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said it was necessary to remove the PM from Downing Street to ensure he cannot “try and abuse his position to get himself off the hook”.The new poll, commissioned by Lib Dems, was...
The Independent

The Independent

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
The Independent

Nigella Lawson shuts down Tory MP who said Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at birthday

Nigella Lawson has expertly shut down a Conservative MP who claimed that Boris Johnson was “ambushed with cake” at his lockdown birthday party.On Monday (24 January) reports emerged regarding yet another gathering held at Downing Street while the country was in lockdown, this time for the prime minister’s birthday in June 2020.The party was allegedly organised by his wife Carrie at a time when gathering indoors was banned. The revelation came just in time for Johnson to be questioned about it at PMQs.One comment that prompted widespread mockery online came from loyal Conservative backbencher Conor Burns, who defended Johnson...
The Independent

The Independent

Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
The Independent

Boris Johnson personally authorised evacuation of Pen Farthing’s dogs from Afghanistan, email shows

Boris Johnson has again been accused of lying to the public after new evidence emerged suggesting he personally authorised the controversial evacuation of 173 dogs and cats from Afghanistan.The prime minister was accused of “stumbling from one scandal to the next” after an internal government email contradicted his claims that he hadn’t intervened to prioritise the animal airlift last August.The new controversy comes as the PM awaits the results of the Sue Gray inquiry into whether he broke lockdown rules at Downing Street and lied about them.In an email to a Foreign Office’s team managing part of the evacuation,...
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
The Independent

Voices: We must now turn to the most damning allegation Boris Johnson has faced in at least half an hour

A third consecutive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in which the prime minister will not answer any questions because he still needs a civil servant to tell him whether or not he attended a party in his own garden (when he’s already admitted that he had) is stretching the format just a little bit.There are only so many times you can ask someone who should have resigned a very long time ago whether or not they’re going to resign and have them tell you they’re not. But what choice do you have but to keep trying?It was the same...
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet in the dark as party investigation was announced

Boris Johnson kept Cabinet ministers in the dark over the police investigation having been launched into allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Prime Minister was aware that the Metropolitan Police officers had begun their work but decided against telling his top team when they met on Tuesday.Their phones surrendered before entering the Cabinet Room, ministers were unaware of the dramatic development outside when Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had announced the investigation was underway.Downing Street said Mr Johnson judged it was best not to tell them about the “sensitive” matter because he did not want to “pre-empt a...
The Independent

The Independent

Grant Shapps has undermined Boris Johnson’s defence of his No 10 birthday party during lockdown, appearing to admit it broke Covid rules and saying: “I don’t seek to defend it.”The transport secretary piled pressure on the prime minister – as Downing Street tried to justify the June 2020 event – by saying he must own up “where he has transgressed”.Mr Shapps said it was up to the civil servant Sue Gray to decide if the party was “appropriate”, but added: “I’m furious with everybody who broke the rules.”Many people had broken lockdown rules “perhaps unwittingly,” he argued, but he...
The Independent

Downing Street parties: The tweets coming back to haunt Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been hit by allegations of yet another party said to have taken place at Downing Street while social restrictions were in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.With Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray currently compiling her report into a string of potentially rule-breaking social gatherings and due to file before the end of the week - and with the Metropolitan Police announcing an investigation - ITV News reported on Monday evening that a surprise 56th birthday party was held for Mr Johnson on 19 June 2020.Led by his partner Carrie Johnson, the Cabinet Room bash is...
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
The Independent

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says ‘there is a deal to be done’ on NI Protocol

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told MPs she believes “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements.Speaking in the Commons during FCDO questions, Ms Truss said she was taking a “constructive approach to these negotiations” as she faced cross-party questions on the status of the talks.Conservative Philip Hollobone (Kettering) warned: “Two years on from Brexit, can she confirm that disputes cannot go unresolved forever and this situation has to be brought to an end sooner rather than later?”Ms Truss acknowledged the “urgency of this situation”, adding: “Which is why we have been holding...
