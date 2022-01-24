Golf: Three Types Of Golf Balls I Use

Last week we told you about the men’s roster that will represent Team USA in hockey at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. This week we will take a look at the Women’s team that will be defending its Gold medal that was won at the last winter games. The person responsible for selecting the team is Katie Millian who is Team USA’s general manager. The head coach is Joel Johnson and he will be in charge of taking the 23 person roster and putting the right combination together to give this team the best chance to defend the gold. Team USA has been dominated in women’s hockey since the sport was included in the winter games in 1998. The women have won two gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze. And while it appears that the USA women team is the favorite again, the team to keep an eye on is Canada. They lost to Team USA in a shootout last time and is a program that has always brought a strong team to the tournament.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO