Golf: Three Types Of Golf Balls I Use

Price: $34.99 per dozen (at srixon.com) Specs: Three-piece, urethane-covered golf balls available in white and yellow. In the Srixon golf ball stable, the Z-Star and the Z-Star XV hog the spotlight because those are the balls used by Tour pros like 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. However, at $44.99 per dozen, they are out of reach of some players who want distance off the tee, soft feel, and plenty of spin around the green. For those players, Srixon has offered the Q-Star Tour, a three-piece ball that shares many technologies with the Japanese brand’s most-premium offerings, but at a slightly lower price.
