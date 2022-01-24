ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf: Three Types Of Golf Balls I Use

By Bradley Walker
ngscsports.com
 3 days ago

When it comes to the game of golf we choose a few things like clubs, shoes, and balls. Many will tell you the way to play your best is to get the best equipment. That is far from the truth. I believe that if you start out in the game of...

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods gets ROBBED at Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods has won at Torrey Pines eight times during his legendary PGA Tour career, none more memorable than when winning the US Open practically on one leg in 2008. Woods also landed seven victories of the Farmers Insurance Open, or Buick Invitational as it was known when Tiger won it.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

We tried BROOKS KOEPKA'S new golf ball | Srixon Z-Star Diamond Review

- The new Srixon Z-Star Diamond delivers with fantastic feel, distance and ball speed. - The feel from the putter face is a bit firm and similar to previous models. Brooks Koepka signed a new equipment deal with Srixon at the end of 2021 and this was one of the biggest player moves in recent years.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf rules: Can I place my club on the floor for to help alignment?

There are so many different legal ways you can align to the ball that do not infringe upon golf rules. How many times have you been told to stand behind the ball and visualise the shot?. Pick out a target, and create a line in your head going straight back...
GOLF
Golf.com

Introducing Bridgestone’s OTTO, golf’s first autonomous golf ball fitting cart

Getting fit for the right golf ball can be an arduous process if you try to do it on your own, and let’s get real — it’ll leave a huge hole in your wallet if you plan on trying more than 2-3 models at a time. Sure, you can do a little trial out on the golf course, but unless you really can dive into the numbers, you’ll never truly know which ball is best suited for your game.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Equipment#Golf Balls#Golf Clubs#Bridgestone Golf
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball: Tour-level performance for amateur swing speeds

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball gets a 2022 upgrade as it promises tour-level performance at a compression and price to suit amateur golfers' swing speeds and budget. Now into its fourth generation, the three-piece Q-Star Tour is the brand's softest golf ball that delivers tour-level performance. It is specifically calibrated to fit moderate swing speed players that want the distance and spin found in a premium ball. In other words, most club golfers.
GOLF
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic 2022: Rory McIlroy playing catch-up to golf’s new talismans

The tears that flowed beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits told of Rory McIlroy’s pent-up frustration, his relief and a reckoning. The toil of Europe’s Ryder Cup might have been pushed to the back of players’ minds, overshadowed by the pursuit of purses and ranking points. But the legacy of that lopsided defeat in September was not just the dominance of a record-breaking American team, but the reality of how a new generation has established themselves at the fore. Although McIlroy led Europe out in the singles, after a hollowing week in which his quality and confidence deserted...
GOLF
Victoria Advocate

Riverside Golf results

Doug Harris hit a hole in one Sunday at Hole #8 of the Riverside Golf Course. Harris hit it from 175 yards out with a 6 iron. Israel Valdez, Sammy Flores and Richard Vasquez were witnesses.
VICTORIA, TX
wkzo.com

Golf-Johnson returns to competition after three-month ‘reset’

(Reuters) – A well-rested Dustin Johnson returns to competition this week after a three-month break during which he focused less on golf and more on a “reset” to help him move on from what he called a frustrating campaign. Johnson will make his second start of the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
whopam.com

Golf Roundup

Princeton’s Emma Talley makes her 2022 LPGA Tour debut today as opening round play begins at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Raton, FL. Talley tees off at 11:34 Central this morning. On the PGA Tour: Billy Horschel leads the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting a nine under par 63...
BOCA RATON, FL
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Best Golf Belts

What are the best golf belts? The Today’s Golfer equipment team selects its favourite options that will keep your trousers secure and look great. Whether style or substance is your priority, it is easy to overlook the importance of a good belt when choosing your golf apparel. Being comfortable...
APPAREL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf balls (2022)

Price: $34.99 per dozen (at srixon.com) Specs: Three-piece, urethane-covered golf balls available in white and yellow. In the Srixon golf ball stable, the Z-Star and the Z-Star XV hog the spotlight because those are the balls used by Tour pros like 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. However, at $44.99 per dozen, they are out of reach of some players who want distance off the tee, soft feel, and plenty of spin around the green. For those players, Srixon has offered the Q-Star Tour, a three-piece ball that shares many technologies with the Japanese brand’s most-premium offerings, but at a slightly lower price.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Bridgestone Tour B golf balls: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Bridgestone’s latest version of its Tour B line of golf balls offers four versions: the X, XS, RX and RXS. The X and XS target players with driver speeds faster than 105 miles per hour, and the RX and RXS aim for those swinging slower than that. Each uses an “impact modifier” the company refers to as “Reactiv iQ” to alter the performance attributes of each ball.
GOLF
psychologytoday.com

I've Cracked the Code: Wordle Is Golf

Holy Hermes, I think I’ve cracked the code. Why is Wordle, the online word game sensation, so addictively great?. Yes, there’s the sweetly romantic backstory. And yes, there’s the honorable pro-bono dimension: Creator Josh Wardle didn’t make a dime from his viral gift to the world.
HOBBIES
ngscsports.com

Women’s Hockey: A Closer Look at Team USA

Last week we told you about the men’s roster that will represent Team USA in hockey at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. This week we will take a look at the Women’s team that will be defending its Gold medal that was won at the last winter games. The person responsible for selecting the team is Katie Millian who is Team USA’s general manager. The head coach is Joel Johnson and he will be in charge of taking the 23 person roster and putting the right combination together to give this team the best chance to defend the gold. Team USA has been dominated in women’s hockey since the sport was included in the winter games in 1998. The women have won two gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze. And while it appears that the USA women team is the favorite again, the team to keep an eye on is Canada. They lost to Team USA in a shootout last time and is a program that has always brought a strong team to the tournament.
SPORTS
ngscsports.com

America East Conference Membership Statement

America East Commissioner Brad Walker issued the following the statement this morning regarding conference membership:. Stony Brook University officially notified the conference office last week of its decision to change its conference membership affiliation. Stony Brook has been a good conference member and partner for over 20 years and we wish it well. Led by our Board of Presidents, the conference and Stony Brook will finalize the specifics of its departure soon.
STONY BROOK, NY
GolfWRX

Club Junkie: Reviewing Srixon Z Star Diamond golf balls and some new club updates!

Talking through a couple of clubs that I have been using more recently and how good they are. The new Toulon Chicago is yet another putter that is better for 2022! Softer and more responsive feel from a new face milling. Callaway’s Rogue ST Max 3W has welcomed a new Fujikura Ventus Red shaft and offers flatter flight than I expected. The new Srixon Z Star Diamond golf ball is a great mix of both the Z Star and Z Star XV balls. Higher launch and tons of greenside spin help you hit it closer to the hole.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy