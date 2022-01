America East Commissioner Brad Walker issued the following the statement this morning regarding conference membership:. Stony Brook University officially notified the conference office last week of its decision to change its conference membership affiliation. Stony Brook has been a good conference member and partner for over 20 years and we wish it well. Led by our Board of Presidents, the conference and Stony Brook will finalize the specifics of its departure soon.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO