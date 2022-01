I was just getting to know Sophie Gault in January of 2020 when the band released their eponymous ep and played our last Local Brew Live show. It doesn’t seem like two years have gone by, but here we are in January of 2022 with the band’s sophomore release, a full length called, Delusions Of Grandeur set to be released February 25th on Petaluma Records. The first single from the album is a duet with Logan Ledger called, “Trouble” and WMOT premiered the new one, “Churches & Bars” yesterday on the Daily Local Brew. I caught up with Sophie about the new album, playing some lead guitar on it and how a chance encounter with Americana icon, Julie Miller led to the band’s name.

