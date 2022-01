This bizarre cold case involves money, lust, jealousy and will likely never be solved. Was Lydia driven mad by her philandering husband to a point she orchestrated her death to look like she was murdered? Was her husband Louis fed up with her refusal to grant him a divorce so he could marry his mistress? Or did the mistress and future Mrs. Thompson want Lydia out of the way to have Louis all to herself? These and more questions have lingered since Lydia's decapitated body was first discovered in 1945.

