Brandy Brooks campaign staff signs contract

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe campaign staff of Brandy Brooks, At-Large candidate for Montgomery County Council, has signed a union contract governing wages, benefits, and working conditions. The contract establishes both compensation...

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Human Rights Commission announces they will provide free locally designed yard signs to promote diversity. These signs are intended to complement the signs the Commission has distributed for the past several years that display multilingual expressions of the sentiment “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”
Metro Washington Labor Council delegates last night approved the Council’s 2022 budget, newly-elected Prince George County Council District 8 member Ed Burroughs thanked the Metro Council for “pulling out all the stops” over the holidays to help him win his primary, and MWC Executive Board nominations were postponed until the newly-appointed Election Committee can meet, resolve some outstanding issues and establish the election schedule (details will be sent directly to delegates and affiliates). MWC president also introduced new Political/Legislative Director Dejah Williams, who pledged to work to ensure that “the rights of workers are at the forefront of municipal, county, state and federal legislation.”
HURON — Huron officials stayed busy, and kept productive, at the bargaining table. During a recent public meeting, city council members ratified a trio of three-year-long contracts with Huron’s unions: fire, police and non-safety services. With details provided by Cory Swaisgood, the city’s finance director, here are the...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings residents will have the opportunity to send a “Hug in a mug” to healthcare workers across the community by participating in the “Thanks a Latte – Perks for Healthcare Workers” campaign. The City of Brookings has partnered with Brookings Health System for round two of the Love our Healthcare Workers campaign.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Federal authorities have seized a domain name that claimed to be an official website for the U.S. Department of Labor but was actually a phishing scheme in disguise, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. The website—US-dolbids.com—was billed as a procurement website for the U.S. Department of Labor and mimicked designs and messaging found on the agency’s legitimate website, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said. It even contained a hyperlink claiming to steer users to “Coronavirus Resources” provided by the federal government. Website visitors were directed to login with their email addresses and passwords to bid on government contracts, federal prosecutors said, but in reality the portal was designed to steal users’ credentials to exploit them for financial gain. The website has since been taken down. Authorities did not specify how many, if any, visitors were fooled by the bogus website before its seizure and removal. The seizure was part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to crack down on and head off pandemic-related fraud. Anyone with information about fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721. Tips can also be made online.
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision. On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers. ...
Republicans in states across the country are pushing bills that would prohibit medical boards from disciplining doctors who promote, prescribe, and distribute unfounded COVID treatments that the Federal Drug Administration has said are ineffective and, in some cases, dangerous. At least 11 state legislatures have introduced bills that limit medical...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban are in the process of being resettled in Maryland. Many of those families are staying in hotels near Baltimore-Washington International Airport. While waiting for permanent housing, some refugees have been living in hotel rooms since October. According to Baltimore’s International Rescue Committee Executive Director, Ruben Chandrasekar, a housing shortage coupled with the influx of refugees is partly to blame for the extended stay in temporary housing, “upwards of three months.” In a phone conversation with WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez on Monday, Chandrasekar confirmed in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Muslim advocacy group is calling for a federal probe after it allegedly found Afghan refugees are experiencing “egregious mistreatment” at temporary housing in Baltimore. The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said around 40 refugee families at an extended-stay facility in the city are in need of healthcare, documents, schooling for children, help with job placement, and other resources to settle into their new homes. The council claims it has learned of “a lack of caseworker check-ins with an elderly Afghan woman living alone who speaks no English, families being prematurely evicted even though their rooms have reportedly been paid for through February 9, and a pregnant Afghan woman expecting to deliver any day who has not been provided with basic support and prenatal care.” The refugees have been at the facility since October 2020, after mass evacuations from Kabul in August, according to CAIR. The group is holding a press conference Wednesday to call for state and federal officials, including the Office of Refugee Resettlement, to investigate the reported living conditions.
